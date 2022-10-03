Now that the seasons have changed, shopDisney is inviting guests to celebrate the wonder of winter by paying a visit to the Holiday Shop! That’s right. Christmas goodies are starting to arrive including a new bag collection from Dooney & Bourke.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Before you know it the winter holidays —yay Christmas!—will be here and Disney fans around the world will be focusing on the celebrations that are most important to them. Dooney & Bourke are hoping to get fans in the spirit of season with their latest Disney collection.

Mickey, Minnie are cabin-bound this winter and enjoying spending time with their forest friends: a reindeer and a squirrel!

The iconic couple are featured as part of a repeating pattern set against a rich green background that’s accented with holly, snow-covered trees, and red and white poinsettias. This is as winter as it gets!

As usually the pattern in featured across three styles with this assortment consisting of: Tote Bag Satchel Wallet

The Mickey and Minnie Mouse Christmas Dooney & Bourke collection is available now on shopDisney

Links to the individual items can be found below.

Looking for more Christmas, and holiday fun? We have more merchandise and season news featured under our Christmas 2022 tag

Free Shipping on shopDisney:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Christmas Dooney & Bourke Tote Bag – $298.00

Zip closure with leather pull

Exterior zip pocket with leather pull

Interior zip pocket

Two interior slip pockets

Interior cell phone pocket

Interior key hook

Shell: 80% PVC / 20% cotton

Detailing: leather / metal

11 3/4'' H x 13 3/4'' W x 4'' D

Handle drop: 12 3/4'' L

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Christmas Dooney & Bourke Satchel Bag – $298.00

Zip top closure with leather pulls

Exterior zip pocket with leather pull

Three interior slip pockets, including cell phone pocket

Interior key hook

Detachable, adjustable shoulder strap

Removable leather tag embossed with Disney logo

80% PVC / 20% cotton

Trim: 100% leather

8 1/4'' H x 10'' W x 6'' D

Handle drop length: 4 1/2''

Strap drop length: 23''

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Christmas Dooney & Bourke Wallet – $168.00

Zip closure with leather pull

Two compartments

One zip compartment

Twelve interior card slots

80% PVC / 20% cotton

Trims: cowhide leather

4 1/2'' H x 8 1/4'' W x 1'' D

The Holiday Shop is open for business! With over 200 products available now, you’re sure to find the perfect outfit, gift or decorations to make this the best year ever!