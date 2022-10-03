Now that the seasons have changed, shopDisney is inviting guests to celebrate the wonder of winter by paying a visit to the Holiday Shop! That’s right. Christmas goodies are starting to arrive including a new bag collection from Dooney & Bourke.
What’s Happening:
- Before you know it the winter holidays —yay Christmas!—will be here and Disney fans around the world will be focusing on the celebrations that are most important to them. Dooney & Bourke are hoping to get fans in the spirit of season with their latest Disney collection.
- Mickey, Minnie are cabin-bound this winter and enjoying spending time with their forest friends: a reindeer and a squirrel!
- The iconic couple are featured as part of a repeating pattern set against a rich green background that’s accented with holly, snow-covered trees, and red and white poinsettias. This is as winter as it gets!
- As usually the pattern in featured across three styles with this assortment consisting of:
- Tote Bag
- Satchel
- Wallet
- The Mickey and Minnie Mouse Christmas Dooney & Bourke collection is available now on shopDisney. Prices range from $168.00-$298.00.
- Links to the individual items can be found below.
- Looking for more Christmas, and holiday fun? We have more merchandise and season news featured under our Christmas 2022 tag.
Free Shipping on shopDisney:
Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Christmas Dooney & Bourke Tote Bag – $298.00
- Zip closure with leather pull
- Exterior zip pocket with leather pull
- Interior zip pocket
- Two interior slip pockets
- Interior cell phone pocket
- Interior key hook
- Shell: 80% PVC / 20% cotton
- Detailing: leather / metal
- 11 3/4'' H x 13 3/4'' W x 4'' D
- Handle drop: 12 3/4'' L
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Christmas Dooney & Bourke Satchel Bag – $298.00
- Zip top closure with leather pulls
- Exterior zip pocket with leather pull
- Three interior slip pockets, including cell phone pocket
- Interior key hook
- Detachable, adjustable shoulder strap
- Removable leather tag embossed with Disney logo
- 80% PVC / 20% cotton
- Trim: 100% leather
- 8 1/4'' H x 10'' W x 6'' D
- Handle drop length: 4 1/2''
- Strap drop length: 23''
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Christmas Dooney & Bourke Wallet – $168.00
- Zip closure with leather pull
- Two compartments
- One zip compartment
- Twelve interior card slots
- 80% PVC / 20% cotton
- Trims: cowhide leather
- 4 1/2'' H x 8 1/4'' W x 1'' D
The Holiday Shop is open for business! With over 200 products available now, you’re sure to find the perfect outfit, gift or decorations to make this the best year ever!