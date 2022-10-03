Christmas 2022: Have a Festive Winter with the Mickey and Minnie Mouse Christmas Dooney & Bourke Collection

Now that the seasons have changed, shopDisney is inviting guests to celebrate the wonder of winter by paying a visit to the Holiday Shop! That’s right. Christmas goodies are starting to arrive including a new bag collection from Dooney & Bourke.

What’s Happening:

  • Before you know it the winter holidays —yay Christmas!—will be here and Disney fans around the world will be focusing on the celebrations that are most important to them. Dooney & Bourke are hoping to get fans in the spirit of season with their latest Disney collection.
  • Mickey, Minnie are cabin-bound this winter and enjoying spending time with their forest friends: a reindeer and a squirrel!
  • The iconic couple are featured as part of a repeating pattern set against a rich green background that’s accented with holly, snow-covered trees, and red and white poinsettias. This is as winter as it gets!  
  Tote Bag
    • Tote Bag
    • Satchel
    • Wallet
  • The Mickey and Minnie Mouse Christmas Dooney & Bourke collection is available now on shopDisney. Prices range from $168.00-$298.00.
  • Links to the individual items can be found below.
  • Looking for more Christmas, and holiday fun? We have more merchandise and season news featured under our Christmas 2022 tag.

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Christmas Dooney & Bourke Tote Bag – $298.00

  • Zip closure with leather pull
  • Exterior zip pocket with leather pull
  • Interior zip pocket
  • Two interior slip pockets
  • Interior cell phone pocket
  • Interior key hook
  • Shell: 80% PVC / 20% cotton
  • Detailing: leather / metal
  • 11 3/4'' H x 13 3/4'' W x 4'' D
  • Handle drop: 12 3/4'' L

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Christmas Dooney & Bourke Satchel Bag – $298.00

  • Zip top closure with leather pulls
  • Exterior zip pocket with leather pull
  • Three interior slip pockets, including cell phone pocket
  • Interior key hook
  • Detachable, adjustable shoulder strap
  • Removable leather tag embossed with Disney logo
  • 80% PVC / 20% cotton
  • Trim: 100% leather
  • 8 1/4'' H x 10'' W x 6'' D
  • Handle drop length: 4 1/2''
  • Strap drop length: 23''

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Christmas Dooney & Bourke Wallet  – $168.00

  • Zip closure with leather pull
  • Two compartments
  • One zip compartment
  • Twelve interior card slots
  • 80% PVC / 20% cotton
  • Trims: cowhide leather
  • 4 1/2'' H x 8 1/4'' W x 1'' D

The Holiday Shop is open for business! With over 200 products available now, you’re sure to find the perfect outfit, gift or decorations to make this the best year ever!