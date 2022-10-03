New Disney, Marvel and Star Wars Funko Pop! Figures Coming to New York Comic-Con 2022

Nerds from across the country—heck, maybe even the globe—will kick off the month of October at New York Comic-Con or NYCC 2022. In anticipation of the event, Funko has revealed their new collectibles and offerings that will be debuting at the fan favorite convention and online.

This week welcomes back New York Comic-Con (NYCC) and the popular convention is the place to be for reveals and announcements from every nerdy corner of the universe.

Of course it’s also the location for the latest and greatest merchandise themed to shows, movies, comics, and characters we know and love.

With Halloween just weeks away at this point, Funko is bringing Frightmare on Fun Street to the show floor where fans can experience exclusive Funko and Loungefly products. And you can bet there are additional “frights” in store with the introduction of Funko Fright Night.

If that wasn't enough, they've also unveiled the limited edition Funko Pop! figures

that will be debuting at SDCC. Among the 2022 reveals are Disney, Star Wars and Marvel figures from a variety of properties including Peter Pan, Attack of the Clones, The Simpsons, Secret Invasion and more.

and figures from a variety of properties including and more. Fans not attending the convention can try to purchase their favorite exclusives through select retail partners or go to Funko.com when shared exclusives go live at 6 AM PT on Friday October 7th.

Funko Fright Night

Funko Fright Night is a special ticketed event taking place the evening of October 7th for New York Comic Con badge holders only. Attendees will have a fearfully good time during the costume party, where they will receive a Box of Fun exclusive to the event and experience special celebrity appearances!

Disney

Disney classic characters, Pixar films and shorts and even a Funko Soda (3-liter) will be popping up for the first time at NYCC and we can’t wait. Who’s all here? Clarabelle Cow, Roger Rabbit, Dragon Maleficent and more.

Clarabelle Cow! We haven't seen you in ages! The beautiful bovine gets a glamorous Funko makeover for NYCC. We love her long pink dress and matching purple heels, but it’s the hand pose that just makes the figure.

Adventures in Music’s Professor Owl is coming to Funko! Some might know him better from the opening of the Disney Sing-Along videos but either way, the bright blue avian looks absolutely dapper in this style and yes, he has his glasses and pointer stick.

Ooooh! Now here’s something completely new. One of Pixar’s first short form stories for their SparkShorts series on Disney+. “Kitbull” is represented here with a twin Pop pack of a nameless stay alley cat and pit bull puppy.

Princess Merida gets another chance to shine in this new Funko that features her in the blue and gold dress she wears as she bests the other archers. Her hair is flowing free and she’s holding her bow.

Roger Rabbit looks like he’s got some type of secret to hide, and unfortunately, we’ll never know for sure. Where’s Jessica when you need her? This Pop! figure is finished in bright colors that truly bring the animated character to life…or at least make him stand out in your classic Disney display.

Another large Pop! release? I don’t know if I can handle the excitement. Captain Hook’s faithful if not clumsy sidekick Mr. Smee is seated firmly in his rowboat. But where is he going? Skull Rock! Yes, the other piece to this twin-pack is a purple skull that’s practically taken right from the cels of the Peter Pan.

Yay more Funko Soda 3-Liters are coming to market! This time it’s Dragon Maleficent in all her purple and inky black glory. Lucky fans might even wind up with the Diamond glitter chase variant that includes translucent green flames.

Star Wars

For fans of the galaxy far, far away Funko is bringing two new designs inspired by Attack of the Clones, the newly streaming series Andor.

Padawin Anakin is here to kick butt and take names, or lightsabers? The almost Jedi joins the collection with his short haircut, signature braid and both the iconic blue and green lightsaber blades.

Cassian Andor’s droid companion B2EMO had already been featured in action figure form, but at long last, it's getting a Funko version too! While it can change its size based on the situation, here it’s seen extended and battle weary. Hang in there buddy.

20th Century

Ever since Disney acquired Fox in 2019…Disney fans have had to deal with their characters both existing and new. Fortunately we love them! The Simpsons and Free Guy join the collectible circuit with all new Pop! versions. “Shut up and take my money!” Oh wait, that’s Futurama.

2-packs seem to be a big thing in 2022 and we’ll gladly take them. I honestly have no idea what’s happening here, but it looks like a young Homer is working on his street smarts and possibly got involved with some tough kids.

Poor Guy. As an NPC he’s living the same day over and over never really knowing why. Eventually he breaks through the code, gets his hands dirty and as you can see here winds up with a bloody nose and broken glasses.

Marvel

Whether you’re a fan of comics, video games or the Cinematic Universe, the world of Marvel heroes and villains is huge and has something for everyone. This year Funko is focusing on X-Men, Black Panther, Spider-Man: No Way Home, I Am Groot and even the upcoming Secret Invasion.

Make way for Juggernaut! A terrifying name and equally scary mutant! The Marvel character gets the Funko Soda (3-liter) treatment, and the chase variant features him with a damage helmet.

Jean Grey has her good days and her not so good days and as Phoenix it’s a little bit of both. This Soda presents her in a green and gold suit while the chase variant gives her a red outfit and glowing eyes.

T'Challa's sister Shuri is not only super smart, but she’s quite the warrior too. Stepping into battle to protect Wakanda, she’s dressed in a traditional combat suit. The chase variant gives the same look, but it glows in the dark!

Spider-Man: No Way Home gave us more of the world post Thanos and Tony Stark snaps. In NYC Lady Liberty is seen with a new golden finish and an additional accessory, Captain America’s shield.

Tiny, talkative, troublemaker. Those words sum up the adorable Baby Groot who’s now the star of his own shorts series! For this release Groot is dressed in wintry pajamas, has a funky device on his head and is holding some interesting looking toys.

We can’t wait for the Secret Invasion storyline to come to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and from the teasers we’ve seen it’s going to be awesome. So it looks like Nick Fury is keeping a low profile as he takes on the Skrulls. How awesome is his look with a beanie cap, puffy jacket and full grey beard. Don’t mess with him!

