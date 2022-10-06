New Figment Skirt Now Available at Disney Springs

For those who are fans of Figment, you’ll love this new Figment skirt available at Walt Disney World.

Figment fans will want to head over to Disney Springs EPCOT

You can find this at The Dress Shop in Marketplace Co-Op at Disney Springs for $78.

The skirt is designed with pink, orange, yellow, and, of course, purple stripes.

Figment’s name and wings are embroidered on the waistband.

There are even pockets, which make this skirt even better.

There's lots of different Figment merchandise all around the Walt Disney World Resort, so plenty of ways to show support for this adorable character.

