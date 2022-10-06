New Clip From Upcoming “The Owl House” Special Debuts at NYCC

Fans who attended The Owl House panel at this year’s New York Comic Con were treated to a clip from the upcoming special airing later this month.

What’s Happening:

Fans of The Owl House have been on the edge of their seats since Season 2 wrapped up earlier this year, leaving a cliffhanger as The Collector was set free and The Boiling Isles were becoming chaos, forcing Luz and her friends (and possibly Emperor Belos) through the portal back to the human realm before the portal was destroyed.

have been on the edge of their seats since Season 2 wrapped up earlier this year, leaving a cliffhanger as The Collector was set free and The Boiling Isles were becoming chaos, forcing Luz and her friends (and possibly Emperor Belos) through the portal back to the human realm before the portal was destroyed. Earlier today at New York Comic Con, fans of the hit series who were in attendance at a special panel celebrating The Owl House were treated to a clip from the return of the series in the first of three specials that will make up the third and final season of the show.

were treated to a clip from the return of the series in the first of three specials that will make up the third and final season of the show. In the clip, we see Luz’s friends adjusting to the Human Realm while playing with and trying to figure out day to day items. We also see that everyone is back at Luz’s house, still with Luz’s mom and with V the Basilisk still taking up residence, which we learned about midway through season 2.

The third and final season of The Owl House will be composed of three 44 minute specials, the first of which is now due to debut on October 15th.

Picking up immediately following the events of the season two finale, the first special, "Thanks to Them," finds Luz and her friends stuck in the human realm and willing to go to daring lengths to return to the Boiling Isles.

The Peabody Award-winning show will debut the first of its final specials with a simulstart on Disney Channel

The Owl House follows Luz, a self-assured teenage girl who stumbles upon a portal to a magical realm where she befriends a rebellious witch, Eda, and a tiny warrior, King. Despite not having magical abilities, Luz pursues her dream of becoming a witch by serving as Eda's apprentice at the Owl House and ultimately finds a new family in an unlikely setting. In 2021, the series won the prestigious Peabody Award in the Children & Youth category for "building a wildly inventive other world that makes room for everyone."

follows Luz, a self-assured teenage girl who stumbles upon a portal to a magical realm where she befriends a rebellious witch, Eda, and a tiny warrior, King. Despite not having magical abilities, Luz pursues her dream of becoming a witch by serving as Eda's apprentice at the Owl House and ultimately finds a new family in an unlikely setting. In 2021, the series won the prestigious Peabody Award in the Children & Youth category for "building a wildly inventive other world that makes room for everyone." The voice cast includes Sarah-Nicole Robles ( Star Darlings) as Luz, Wendie Malick (Just Shoot Me ) as Eda, Alex Hirsch ( Gravity Falls) as King and Hooty, Matthew Rhys ( The Americans) as Emperor Belos, Issac Ryan Brown ( Raven's Home ) as Gus, Tati Gabrielle ( Chilling Adventures of Sabrina ) as Willow, Mae Whitman ( Good Girls) as Amity, Cissy Jones ( Little Big Awesome) as Lilith, and Zeno Robinson ( Big City Greens

as Luz, Wendie Malick ) as Eda, Alex Hirsch ( as King and Hooty, Matthew Rhys ( as Emperor Belos, Issac Ryan Brown ( ) as Gus, Tati Gabrielle ( ) as Willow, Mae Whitman ( as Amity, Cissy Jones ( as Lilith, and Zeno Robinson ( You can catch up with the series with our recaps here, Disney+