Marvel Shares New Logo for Holiday Overlay Coming to Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind

The holiday season is just around the corner and EPCOT is ready to celebrate. A seasonal overlay will be coming to Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind and Marvel shared what appears to be a logo for the variation of the attraction.

The new logo features a cassette tape labeled “Holiday Remix,” which sounds like a good name for the seasonal attraction.

While we learned from the previous announcement of the overlay

This holiday season, prepare to hear the Guardians of the Galaxy like never before! 🎄 Guardians of the Galaxy: #CosmicRewind at EPCOT at the @WaltDisneyWorld Resort is getting a festive makeover for the holidays, complete with a new song added to the attraction. pic.twitter.com/rZDT2VYGDo — Guardians of the Galaxy (@Guardians) October 7, 2022

From the sound of it, this new song will be a mashup of Christmas songs and guests will hear the same music each time they ride as opposed to the current system of six randomized songs.

The six songs currently featured in the attraction are: “September” by Earth, Wind & Fire “Disco Inferno” by The Trammps “Conga” by Miami Sound Machine “Everybody Wants to Rule the World” by Tears for Fears “I Ran” by A Flock of Seagulls “One Way or Another” by Blondie



