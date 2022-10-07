Marvel Shares New Logo for Holiday Overlay Coming to Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind

The holiday season is just around the corner and EPCOT is ready to celebrate. A seasonal overlay will be coming to Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind and Marvel shared what appears to be a logo for the variation of the attraction.
- The new logo features a cassette tape labeled “Holiday Remix,” which sounds like a good name for the seasonal attraction.
- While we learned from the previous announcement of the overlay that the Guardians would be trading in their classic hits playlist for holiday tunes, a tweet from the Guardians of the Galaxy Twitter account says the attraction will feature “a new song.”
- From the sound of it, this new song will be a mashup of Christmas songs and guests will hear the same music each time they ride as opposed to the current system of six randomized songs.
- The six songs currently featured in the attraction are:
- “September” by Earth, Wind & Fire
- “Disco Inferno” by The Trammps
- “Conga” by Miami Sound Machine
- “Everybody Wants to Rule the World” by Tears for Fears
- “I Ran” by A Flock of Seagulls
- “One Way or Another” by Blondie
- Haven’t experienced Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind yet? Check out Mack’s review of the new attraction at EPCOT.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning