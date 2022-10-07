Matt Murdock and Daredevil Get Their Own Posters for Marvel’s “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law”

The wait is finally over! Daredevil has finally arrived in Marvel’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and to celebrate, Marvel shared two new character posters for the series.
- The first poster features Daredevil, the costumed vigilante who fights crime in New York City and, occasionally, in Los Angeles.
- The hero is sporting his classic red and yellow suit which, in the series, was made for him by superhero fashion designer Luke Jacobson.
- In the comics, the “ketchup and mustard” suit was actually the character’s original look as he first appeared in “Daredevil #1″ in 1964.
- The second poster is actually for Matt Murdock, the alter ego of Daredevil.
- Once again played by Charlie Cox, Murdock returns as the blind lawyer with an overwhelming sense of responsibility and thirst for justice.
- Murdock already made an appearance in the MCU as Peter Parker’s lawyer in Spider-Man: No Way Home but this week’s episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law marks the first MCU appearance of Daredevil.
- Cox is also set to reprise the role for the upcoming Echo series as well as his own series, Daredevil: Born Again.
About She-Hulk: Attorney at Law:
- Directed by Kat Coiro (Episodes 1, 2, 3, 4, 8, 9) and Anu Valia (Episodes 5, 6, 7) with Jessica Gao as head writer, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk.
- The nine-episode series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry.
- Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth.
Marvel’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now streaming on Disney+.
