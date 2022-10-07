Matt Murdock and Daredevil Get Their Own Posters for Marvel’s “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law”

The wait is finally over! Daredevil has finally arrived in Marvel’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and to celebrate, Marvel shared two new character posters for the series.

The first poster features Daredevil, the costumed vigilante who fights crime in New York City and, occasionally, in Los Angeles.

The hero is sporting his classic red and yellow suit which, in the series, was made for him by superhero fashion designer Luke Jacobson.

In the comics, the “ketchup and mustard” suit was actually the character’s original look as he first appeared in “Daredevil #1″ in 1964.

The second poster is actually for Matt Murdock, the alter ego of Daredevil.

Once again played by Charlie Cox, Murdock returns as the blind lawyer with an overwhelming sense of responsibility and thirst for justice.

Murdock already made an appearance in the MCU as Peter Parker’s lawyer in Spider-Man: No Way Home but this week’s episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law marks the first MCU appearance of Daredevil.

About She-Hulk: Attorney at Law:

Directed by Kat Coiro (Episodes 1, 2, 3, 4, 8, 9) and Anu Valia (Episodes 5, 6, 7) with Jessica Gao as head writer, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk.

The nine-episode series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry.

Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth.

Marvel’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now streaming on Disney+.