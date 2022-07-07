Charlie Cox, Vincent D’Onofrio Reportedly Set to Reprise Roles as Daredevil, Kingpin in Marvel’s “Echo”

Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio are reportedly set to reprise their roles as Daredevil and Kingpin respectively in Marvel's upcoming Echo series, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Cox and D’Onofrio portrayed the iconic Marvel Comics hero and villain respectively in the Netflix series Daredevil .

. Netflix canceled the series after three season and it, along with several other Marvel series, have since been moved to Disney+

In the series, Daredevil, also known as Matt Murdock, became a hero and the protector of Hell’s Kitchen while the Kingpin, also known as Wilson Fisk, rose to power as New York’s most feared crime boss.

That wasn’t the last time we have seen either of these actors portray these characters, however. D’Onofrio returned as Fisk in Marvel’s Hawkeye on Disney+, while Cox reprised the role of Murdock in Spider-Man: No Way Home .

on Disney+, while Cox reprised the role of Murdock in . Now, it appears these characters will return again in the upcoming Echo series, focused on the Maya Lopez character whom we first met in Hawkeye .

series, focused on the Maya Lopez character whom we first met in . Fans will remember, the last time we saw Echo, she seemingly shot Wilson Fisk in a dark alley, though it appears he still has a role to play in her story.

The inclusion of these characters in the Echo series makes a lot of sense for comic fans as well, as the character debuted in “Daredevil #9″ in 1999.

series makes a lot of sense for comic fans as well, as the character debuted in “Daredevil #9″ in 1999. The Hollywood Reporter, also reports a rumor that Krysten Ritter may reprise her role as Jessica Jones in this series, a role she played in her own Netflix series.

If that is the case, it would leave only Luke Cage, Iron Fist and the Punisher as the remaining heroes yet to make the jump from Netflix to the MCU.

About Marvel Studios’ Echo:

Streaming exclusively on Disney, the origin story of Echo revisits Maya Lopez, whose ruthless behavior in New York City catches up with her in her hometown. She must face her past, reconnect with her Native American roots and embrace the meaning of family and community if she ever hopes to move forward.

Echo Cast:

Alaqua Cox

Chaske Spencer

Tantoo Cardinal

Devery Jacobs

Cody Lightning

Graham Greene

Zahn McClarnon