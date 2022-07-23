“Daredevil: Born Again” Disney+ Series Set for Spring 2024

Marvel Studios took to Hall H tonight at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 to make a slate of exciting announcements, including a new Disney+ series, Daredevil: Born Again.

Daredevil: Born Again will see Charlie Cox reprise his role from the hit Netflix series as well as his appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home .

will see Charlie Cox reprise his role from the hit Netflix series as well as his appearance in . The series will consist of 18 episodes.

The title is significant as it shares a name with one of the most iconic Daredevil comic story arcs, which sees Matt Murdock slowly losing his mind at the hands of the Kingpin.

The story was already loosely adapted for the Netflix series.

However, the title is more likely simply in place to signify the character’s second life in the MCU.

Daredevil: Born Again is set to come to Disney+ in Spring 2024, on the backend of the MCU’s Phase 5.

