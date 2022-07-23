“Daredevil: Born Again” Disney+ Series Set for Spring 2024

Marvel Studios took to Hall H tonight at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 to make a slate of exciting announcements, including a new Disney+ series, Daredevil: Born Again.
- Daredevil: Born Again will see Charlie Cox reprise his role from the hit Netflix series as well as his appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home.
- The series will consist of 18 episodes.
- The title is significant as it shares a name with one of the most iconic Daredevil comic story arcs, which sees Matt Murdock slowly losing his mind at the hands of the Kingpin.
- The story was already loosely adapted for the Netflix series.
- However, the title is more likely simply in place to signify the character’s second life in the MCU.
- Daredevil: Born Again is set to come to Disney+ in Spring 2024, on the backend of the MCU’s Phase 5.
