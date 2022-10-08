Trailer Debuts for First of Three Finale Specials for “The Owl House”

Every ending has a beginning, and Disney Channel has just released a trailer reinforcing that fact. The award winning series, The Owl House, is coming to an end on the network and the first of three finale specials premieres next week, with a new trailer for it debuting earlier today.

We are less than a week away from the highly-anticipated return of the hit Disney Channel series, The Owl House for the first of three finale specials that will conclude Dana Terrace’s epic story.

The Peabody Award-winning The Owl House debuts the first of its final specials on Saturday, Oct. 15 (9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT), with a simulcast on Disney Channel and Disney XD. Created and executive produced by Dana Terrace (Disney's DuckTales)

Picking up immediately following the events of the season two finale, the first special, "Thanks to Them," finds Luz and her friends stuck in the human realm and willing to go to daring lengths to return to the Boiling Isles.

The Owl House follows Luz, a self-assured teenage girl who stumbles upon a portal to a magical realm where she befriends a rebel witch and an adorably tiny warrior.

