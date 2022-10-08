Trailer Debuts for First of Three Finale Specials for “The Owl House”

Every ending has a beginning, and Disney Channel has just released a trailer reinforcing that fact. The award winning series, The Owl House, is coming to an end on the network and the first of three finale specials premieres next week, with a new trailer for it debuting earlier today.
What’s Happening:
- We are less than a week away from the highly-anticipated return of the hit Disney Channel series, The Owl House for the first of three finale specials that will conclude Dana Terrace’s epic story.
- In the trailer, we see Luz back in the Human Realm with her friends from The Boiling Isles, where they are now trapped since we saw the portal being destroyed in the Season 2 finale.
- The Peabody Award-winning The Owl House debuts the first of its final specials on Saturday, Oct. 15 (9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT), with a simulcast on Disney Channel and Disney XD. Created and executive produced by Dana Terrace (Disney’s DuckTales), the 44-minute specials follow Luz’s journey to save the Boiling Isles from the evil Emperor Belos and the unpredictable Collector. The following two installments will premiere in 2023.
- Picking up immediately following the events of the season two finale, the first special, “Thanks to Them,” finds Luz and her friends stuck in the human realm and willing to go to daring lengths to return to the Boiling Isles.
- The Owl House follows Luz, a self-assured teenage girl who stumbles upon a portal to a magical realm where she befriends a rebellious witch, Eda, and a tiny warrior, King. Despite not having magical abilities, Luz pursues her dream of becoming a witch by serving as Eda’s apprentice at the Owl House and ultimately finds a new family in an unlikely setting. In 2021, the series won the prestigious Peabody Award in the Children & Youth category for “building a wildly inventive other world that makes room for everyone.”
- For more about The Owl House, check out our coverage from New York Comic Con and all of our recaps here. You can also catch up with the series, now available for streaming on Disney+.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now