Zack Morris and Isa Briones Added To Cast of “Goosebumps” Series at Disney+

A new Goosebumps series is in development at Disney+, and has added both Zack Morris and Isa Briones to their growing cast.

The series is influenced by five of the most popular Goosebumps titles, from the hugely popular anthology series of books that hit the shelves back in 1992, authored by R.L. Stine.

titles, from the hugely popular anthology series of books that hit the shelves back in 1992, authored by R.L. Stine. Morris will appear in the role of Isaiah, which has been described as “a popular star football player whose financial struggles at home, has him and his family banking on his athleticism to secure him a full ride to college.”

Briones will play Jane, whose description reads that she “typically has her head in a book, causing her classmates to think she is a snob but she is just laser focused on her writing and creating a life that is interesting enough for a memoir.”

Other credits include series like The Fades, One Night, and Children in Need.

Briones is best known for starring in the first two seasons of Star Trek: Picard at Paramount+. She can also be seen in American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace. Additionally, she was a member of the First National Touring Company of Hamilton and Next to Normal.

A Goosebumps series for Disney+ marks the second live action adaptation of the books, with the first being a notable Fox series that ran for four seasons between 1996 and 1998 with 74 episodes, though that series was an anthology series, with each episode being based on a different Goosebumps title.