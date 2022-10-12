Fantasmic! Set to Return to Disney’s Hollywood Studios in November

The wait is almost over! Fantasmic! is set to return to Disney’s Hollywood Studios in November after being closed for well over two years.

  • The Disney Parks official Twitter account shared the new today that Fantasmic! will return in November, though no specific date has been provided.
  • It’s worth noting that the Holidays at Walt Disney World begin on November 11th, which will see decorations and more come to Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
  • However, no specific date was provided for the return of the beloved nighttime spectacular.
  • “Fantasmic!” has been closed at Disney's Hollywood Studios since the pandemic closure in 2020.
  • When the show returns, it will include a new sequence featuring Disney characters such as Mulan, Elsa, Aladdin, Pocahontas, and Moana.
  • Matthew Hamel, Show Director for “Fantasmic!” recently shared some details on the new scene with us:

  • Additionally, there will be technical and other enhancements throughout the show.
  • It will be the first major update to the version at Disney's Hollywood Studios since the show opened in 1998.
  • The show returned to Disneyland after an extended break at the end of May.
