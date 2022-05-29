Video: Fantasmic! Returns to Disneyland After 2+ Years

“Some imagination, huh?”
“Fantasmic!” was one of the last entertainment offerings to return to Disneyland, and tonight, the Rivers of America once again played host to Mickey’s fantastic dream!
What’s Happening:
- “Fantasmic!” returned to Disneyland Park this evening, after having not performed since prior to the pandemic related closure in 2020.
- The comeback of this Disneyland classic follows the return of the Resort’s other nighttime spectaculars back on April 22nd.
- Walt Disney World fans can expect the return of “Fantasmic!” to Disney’s Hollywood Studios later this year, with an all-new show sequence.
- Check out our full video of the long-awaited return of “Fantasmic!” below:
More Disneyland Park News:
- Tale of the Lion King has officially debuted to all who come to the happy place that is Disneyland. The show has moved to the Fantasyland Theatre, after previously being staged across the way at Disney California Adventure.
- The staircase and bridge leading to Tarzan’s Treehouse have now been completely removed.
- Boba Fett and Fennec Shand are now meeting guests in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. Additionally, Din Djarin (also known simply as The Mandalorian) along with his adorable pal Grogu will be coming to the land at a later date.
