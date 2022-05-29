Video: Fantasmic! Returns to Disneyland After 2+ Years

“Some imagination, huh?”

“Fantasmic!” was one of the last entertainment offerings to return to Disneyland, and tonight, the Rivers of America once again played host to Mickey’s fantastic dream!

What’s Happening:

“Fantasmic!” returned to Disneyland Park this evening, after having not performed since prior to the pandemic related closure in 2020.

The comeback of this Disneyland classic follows the return of the Resort’s other nighttime spectaculars

Walt Disney World fans can expect the return of “Fantasmic!” to Disney’s Hollywood Studios later this year, with an all-new show sequence

Check out our full video of the long-awaited return of “Fantasmic!” below:

