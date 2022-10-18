Menus Released for 2022 Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Food & Wine Classic

The Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin has unveiled the menu for its annual fall Swan and Dolphin Food & Wine Classic, taking place Friday, November 11th and Saturday, November 12th.

What’s Happening:

The menu lineup includes creative new dishes, returning festival favorites from the resort’s award-winning food and beverage team and a first taste of the resort’s new upscale restaurant Rosa Mexicano

Rosa Mexicano’s featured menu items will include: Classic guacamole en molcajete with warm tortilla chips and roasted tomato salsa Pork carnitas de cazuela with habanero-pickled red onions, shaved cabbage, avocado, salsa crudo, tomatillo pico de gallo and corn tortilla chips Roasted mushroom taco: shitake, cremini, oyster blend, pasilla chile, green apple slaw, sliced avocado, queso fresco, corn tortilla Chopped cheese alambre taco: certified angus ground beef, bacon, cheese, poblano peppers, tomato, onion, shredded lettuce, ketchup, charred jalapeno mayo, flour tortilla



Other new menu highlights from the hotel’s restaurants and Food & Wine Classic themed areas include: Compressed late harvest watermelon with spiced labneh, marinated tomatoes, frisee and marinated feta cheese from Cabana Shu Mein: Shanghai noodle, braised tofu, shiitake mushroom, bamboo, ginkgo nuts, vegan broth from Chinatown “Plate Lunch:” Huli Huli chicken with steamed white rice and macaroni salad from The Pig & The Poke Baked ricotta cheese custard with carrot, radish, tomato and pine nut “gremolata” from

Il Mulino Johnstown “barbeque” chipped ham with secret sauce and soft roll from Fountain



Returning favorites include: Grilled Mahi Mahi with Tuscan kale, toasted fregola sarda and Spanish caper sauce from the Swan Reserve Dynamite shrimp with tempura fried crispy seasoned sushi rice, fried shishito pepper and tentsuyu sauce from Todd English’s bluezoo Hearts of palm ceviche: thinly shaved fresh hearts of palm, citrus, bell pepper, fresh jalapeno pepper, bermuda onion from Hang 10 Roasted Linz heritage black angus beef tenderloin with organic mushrooms, pearl onion and sauce foyot from Shula’s Steak House Dragon sushi roll from Kimonos



The Swan and Dolphin pastry team will showcase a delectable array of all-new desserts: Banana split tart with nitro vanilla ice cream 66% dark chocolate tart with basil white chocolate cream, candied lemon zest and fried basil leaf White peach-red currant melba with almond cake crumbs and peach meringue drops Pumpkin hazelnut cheesecake with gingered cranberry compote

For a full list of current menu offerings, please visit Food and Wine Classic Menu 2022 (swandolphin.com)

The event will take place outdoors on the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin causeway and surrounding areas.

The Swan and Dolphin Food & Wine Classic offers guests unlimited tastings at 25 food stations featuring culinary selections from the hotel’s award-winning restaurants and more than 100 beverages amidst a festive backdrop of live entertainment on the hotel’s scenic causeway.