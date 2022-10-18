Menus Released for 2022 Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Food & Wine Classic

The Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin has unveiled the menu for its annual fall Swan and Dolphin Food & Wine Classic, taking place Friday, November 11th and Saturday, November 12th.
What’s Happening:
- The menu lineup includes creative new dishes, returning festival favorites from the resort’s award-winning food and beverage team and a first taste of the resort’s new upscale restaurant Rosa Mexicano, opening in 2023.
- Rosa Mexicano’s featured menu items will include:
- Classic guacamole en molcajete with warm tortilla chips and roasted tomato salsa
- Pork carnitas de cazuela with habanero-pickled red onions, shaved cabbage, avocado, salsa crudo, tomatillo pico de gallo and corn tortilla chips
- Roasted mushroom taco: shitake, cremini, oyster blend, pasilla chile, green apple slaw, sliced avocado, queso fresco, corn tortilla
- Chopped cheese alambre taco: certified angus ground beef, bacon, cheese, poblano peppers, tomato, onion, shredded lettuce, ketchup, charred jalapeno mayo, flour tortilla
- Other new menu highlights from the hotel’s restaurants and Food & Wine Classic themed areas include:
- Compressed late harvest watermelon with spiced labneh, marinated tomatoes, frisee and marinated feta cheese from Cabana
- Shu Mein: Shanghai noodle, braised tofu, shiitake mushroom, bamboo, ginkgo nuts, vegan broth from Chinatown
- “Plate Lunch:” Huli Huli chicken with steamed white rice and macaroni salad from The Pig & The Poke
- Baked ricotta cheese custard with carrot, radish, tomato and pine nut “gremolata” from
Il Mulino
- Johnstown “barbeque” chipped ham with secret sauce and soft roll from Fountain
- Returning favorites include:
- Grilled Mahi Mahi with Tuscan kale, toasted fregola sarda and Spanish caper sauce from the Swan Reserve
- Dynamite shrimp with tempura fried crispy seasoned sushi rice, fried shishito pepper and tentsuyu sauce from Todd English’s bluezoo
- Hearts of palm ceviche: thinly shaved fresh hearts of palm, citrus, bell pepper, fresh jalapeno pepper, bermuda onion from Hang 10
- Roasted Linz heritage black angus beef tenderloin with organic mushrooms, pearl onion and sauce foyot from Shula’s Steak House
- Dragon sushi roll from Kimonos
- The Swan and Dolphin pastry team will showcase a delectable array of all-new desserts:
- Banana split tart with nitro vanilla ice cream
- 66% dark chocolate tart with basil white chocolate cream, candied lemon zest and fried basil leaf
- White peach-red currant melba with almond cake crumbs and peach meringue drops
- Pumpkin hazelnut cheesecake with gingered cranberry compote
- For a full list of current menu offerings, please visit Food and Wine Classic Menu 2022 (swandolphin.com).
- The event will take place outdoors on the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin causeway and surrounding areas.
- The Swan and Dolphin Food & Wine Classic offers guests unlimited tastings at 25 food stations featuring culinary selections from the hotel’s award-winning restaurants and more than 100 beverages amidst a festive backdrop of live entertainment on the hotel’s scenic causeway.
