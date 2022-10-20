runDisney Reveals 2023-2024 Race Season Schedule at Walt Disney World

Whether you’re ready to experience the magic of your first runDisney event, or are gearing up for your fiftieth race, you can start planning now because runDisney just revealed their late 2023-2024 race season schedule!

What’s Happening:

With race season around the corner, runDisney races return next year with memorable and themed experiences for runners of all ages and skill levels. The races are also the only opportunity for runners and Disney fans alike to run through the Walt Disney World

The runDisney virtual events will also be making a return for those who are not able to travel to Walt Disney World Resort. With distances available for all running types and abilities, a runDisney Virtual Race is a great way to have fun while exercising from the comfort of your home.

Races are also set to return to the Disneyland Resort in 2024

The dates for every upcoming runDisney event for 2023-2024 at Walt Disney World are as follows: November 2nd – 5th, 2023 – 2023 Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend January 3rd – 7th, 2024 – 2024 Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend presented by State Farm February 22nd – 25th, 2024 – 2024 Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend presented by CORKCICLE April 18th – 21st, 2024 – 2024 runDisney Springtime Surprise Weekend

Make your marathon weekend vacation extra magical and plan to stay at a Walt Disney World Resort Hotel during your race weekend and experience benefits such as race day transportation, post-race relaxation and close proximity to the theme parks for celebrating your racing achievements!