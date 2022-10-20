Photos: Journey of Water and CommuniCore Hall & Plaza Construction Progress at EPCOT

The seemingly never-ending construction continues at EPCOT, where half of the central spine in what is now known as World Celebration and the new Moana–themed Journey of Water walk-through continue to be constructed.

What’s Happening:

The central area between Journey into Imagination and the Creations Shop will soon be home to CommuniCore Hall and CommuniCore Plaza

Vertical progress on the new CommuniCore building has really been coming along!

CommuniCore Hall will host festival programming and will be built to include exhibition space, a demonstration kitchen, a mixology bar, and more.

The Hall will also have a meet and greet location known simply as Mickey and Friends.

Back outside, CommuniCore Plaza will “have the flexibility to host intimate musical performances that extend out into the nearby gardens, as well as large-scale concerts.”

Right next door, we see equally as exciting vertical progress on the Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana walkthrough attraction.

Journey of Water will open in late 2023, inviting guests to follow the story of water on the planet, inspired by Moana’s connection to the ocean.

The attraction, a walk-through exploration trail, will invite guests to meet and play with magical, living water. Just like in the ocean (as seen in Moana ), the water will have a personality all its own, helping guests learn how to protect the natural water cycle in a fun and engaging way.

Below we can see some tree-like structures and rockwork forming, including Moana's iconic spiral design.