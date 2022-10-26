Disney Visa Cardmembers Can Save Up to 25% Off Walt Disney World Hotel Stays in Early 2023

As with Florida residents, Disney Visa Cardmembers can score up to 25% off rooms at select Walt Disney World Resort hotels, valid for stays select nights January 2nd through April 30th, 2023.

What’s Happening:

You are invited to stay in the magic with this special offer during the Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary celebration—before this once-in-a-lifetime event comes to an end!

Disney Visa Cardmembers can save up to 25% on rooms at select hotels, valid for stays select nights January 2nd through April 30, 2023 when they book using their Disney Visa Card.

Savings are valid for stays most Sunday through Thursday nights from January 2nd through February 28th, and then most nights March 1st through April 30th.

Guests of Walt Disney World Resort hotels can enjoy early entry to the theme parks 30 minutes before regular park opening to experience select attractions (with valid park admission and a park reservation).

Save 25%:

Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort

Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa

Save 20%:

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Kidani Village

Disney’s Art of Animation Resort – Family Suites

Disney’s Beach Club Resort

Disney’s BoardWalk Inn

Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Disney’s Old Key West Resort

Disney’s Riviera Resort

Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Disney’s Yacht Club Resort

Save 15%:

The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort

Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter

Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside

Save 10%:

Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort

Disney’s All-Star Music Resort

Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Jambo House

Disney’s Art of Animation Resort – Little Mermaid Standard Rooms

Disney’s BoardWalk Villas

Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort

Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Disney’s Pop Century Resort