Disney Visa Cardmembers Can Save Up to 25% Off Walt Disney World Hotel Stays in Early 2023

As with Florida residents, Disney Visa Cardmembers can score up to 25% off rooms at select Walt Disney World Resort hotels, valid for stays select nights January 2nd through April 30th, 2023.

What’s Happening:

  • You are invited to stay in the magic with this special offer during the Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary celebration—before this once-in-a-lifetime event comes to an end!
  • Disney Visa Cardmembers can save up to 25% on rooms at select hotels, valid for stays select nights January 2nd through April 30, 2023 when they book using their Disney Visa Card.
  • Savings are valid for stays most Sunday through Thursday nights from January 2nd through February 28th, and then most nights March 1st through April 30th.
  • Guests of Walt Disney World Resort hotels can enjoy early entry to the theme parks 30 minutes before regular park opening to experience select attractions (with valid park admission and a park reservation).

Save 25%:

  • Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge
  • Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort
  • Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa

Save 20%:

  • Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Kidani Village
  • Disney’s Art of Animation Resort – Family Suites
  • Disney’s Beach Club Resort
  • Disney’s BoardWalk Inn
  • Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
  • Disney’s Old Key West Resort
  • Disney’s Riviera Resort
  • Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
  • Disney’s Yacht Club Resort

Save 15%:

  • The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort
  • Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter
  • Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside

Save 10%:

  • Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort
  • Disney’s All-Star Music Resort
  • Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort
  • Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Jambo House
  • Disney’s Art of Animation Resort – Little Mermaid Standard Rooms
  • Disney’s BoardWalk Villas
  • Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort
  • Disney’s Contemporary Resort
  • Disney’s Pop Century Resort
