Disney Visa Cardmembers Can Save Up to 25% Off Walt Disney World Hotel Stays in Early 2023

As with Florida residents, Disney Visa Cardmembers can score up to 25% off rooms at select Walt Disney World Resort hotels, valid for stays select nights January 2nd through April 30th, 2023.
What’s Happening:
- You are invited to stay in the magic with this special offer during the Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary celebration—before this once-in-a-lifetime event comes to an end!
- Disney Visa Cardmembers can save up to 25% on rooms at select hotels, valid for stays select nights January 2nd through April 30, 2023 when they book using their Disney Visa Card.
- Savings are valid for stays most Sunday through Thursday nights from January 2nd through February 28th, and then most nights March 1st through April 30th.
- Guests of Walt Disney World Resort hotels can enjoy early entry to the theme parks 30 minutes before regular park opening to experience select attractions (with valid park admission and a park reservation).
Save 25%:
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge
- Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort
- Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa
Save 20%:
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Kidani Village
- Disney’s Art of Animation Resort – Family Suites
- Disney’s Beach Club Resort
- Disney’s BoardWalk Inn
- Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
- Disney’s Old Key West Resort
- Disney’s Riviera Resort
- Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
- Disney’s Yacht Club Resort
Save 15%:
- The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort
- Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter
- Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside
Save 10%:
- Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort
- Disney’s All-Star Music Resort
- Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Jambo House
- Disney’s Art of Animation Resort – Little Mermaid Standard Rooms
- Disney’s BoardWalk Villas
- Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort
- Disney’s Contemporary Resort
- Disney’s Pop Century Resort
