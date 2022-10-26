Florida Residents Can Save Up to 20% on Rooms at Select Disney Resort Hotels in Early 2023

Florida residents can save up to 20% on rooms at select Disney hotels in 2023. Beginning today, October 26th, you can take advantage of this offer.

What’s Happening:

  • Stay in the magic with a special offer during the Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary celebration before the event comes to an end on March 31st, 2023.
  • The savings continue through April.
  • Florida residents can save up to 20% on rooms at select Disney Resort hotels, valid for stays:
  • Most Sunday through Thursday nights January 2nd, 2023 to February 28th, 2023
  • Most nights March 1st, 2023 to April 30th, 2023
  • When you take advantage of this offer, you’ll be surrounded by The World’s Most Magical Celebration, a once-in-a-lifetime event brimming with EARidescent excitement taking place now through March 31st, 2023.
  • Plus, as a Guest of a Disney Resort hotel, they can enjoy early entry to the theme parks 30 minutes before opening to experience select attractions (with valid park admission and a park reservation) giving you even more to celebrate.
  • This offer is valid for the Disney Resort hotels listed below.

Special Offer:

Save 20%

  • For stays most Sunday through Thursday nights January 2nd, 2023 to February 28th, 2023
  • For stays most nights March 1st, 2023 to April 30th, 2023
  • Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge
  • Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Kidani Village
  • Disney’s Beach Club Resort
  • Disney’s BoardWalk Inn
  • Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
  • Disney’s Old Key West Resort
  • Disney’s Riviera Resort
  • Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa
  • Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
  • Disney’s Yacht Club Resort

Save 15%

  • For stays most Sunday through Thursday nights January 2nd, 2023 to February 28th, 2023
  • For stays most nights March 1st, 2023 to April 30th, 2023
  • Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort
  • Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter
  • Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside
  • The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort

Save 10%

  • For stays most Sunday through Thursday nights January 2nd, 2023 to February 28th, 2023
  • For stays most nights March 1st, 2023 to April 30th, 2023
  • Boulder Ridge Villas at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
  • Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort
  • Disney’s All-Star Music Resort
  • Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort
  • Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Jambo House
  • Disney’s Art of Animation Resort
  • Disney’s BoardWalk Villas
  • Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort
  • Disney’s Contemporary Resort
  • Disney’s Polynesian Resort
  • Disney’s Pop Century Resort

