Florida residents can save up to 20% on rooms at select Disney hotels in 2023. Beginning today, October 26th, you can take advantage of this offer.

What’s Happening:

Stay in the magic with a special offer during the Walt Disney World

The savings continue through April.

Florida residents can save up to 20% on rooms at select Disney Resort hotels, valid for stays:

Most Sunday through Thursday nights January 2nd, 2023 to February 28th, 2023

Most nights March 1st, 2023 to April 30th, 2023

When you take advantage of this offer, you’ll be surrounded by The World’s Most Magical Celebration, a once-in-a-lifetime event brimming with EARidescent excitement taking place now through March 31st, 2023.

Plus, as a Guest of a Disney Resort hotel, they can enjoy early entry to the theme parks 30 minutes before opening to experience select attractions (with valid park admission and a park reservation) giving you even more to celebrate.

This offer is valid for the Disney Resort hotels listed below.

Special Offer:

Save 20%

For stays most Sunday through Thursday nights January 2nd, 2023 to February 28th, 2023

For stays most nights March 1st, 2023 to April 30th, 2023

Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Kidani Village

Disney’s Beach Club Resort

Disney’s BoardWalk Inn

Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Disney’s Old Key West Resort

Disney’s Riviera Resort

Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa

Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Disney’s Yacht Club Resort

Save 15%

For stays most Sunday through Thursday nights January 2nd, 2023 to February 28th, 2023

For stays most nights March 1st, 2023 to April 30th, 2023

Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort

Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter

Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside

The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort

Save 10%

For stays most Sunday through Thursday nights January 2nd, 2023 to February 28th, 2023

For stays most nights March 1st, 2023 to April 30th, 2023

Boulder Ridge Villas at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort

Disney’s All-Star Music Resort

Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Jambo House

Disney’s Art of Animation Resort

Disney’s BoardWalk Villas

Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort

Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Disney’s Polynesian Resort

Disney’s Pop Century Resort