Florida residents can save up to 20% on rooms at select Disney hotels in 2023. Beginning today, October 26th, you can take advantage of this offer.
What’s Happening:
- Stay in the magic with a special offer during the Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary celebration before the event comes to an end on March 31st, 2023.
- The savings continue through April.
- Florida residents can save up to 20% on rooms at select Disney Resort hotels, valid for stays:
- Most Sunday through Thursday nights January 2nd, 2023 to February 28th, 2023
- Most nights March 1st, 2023 to April 30th, 2023
- When you take advantage of this offer, you’ll be surrounded by The World’s Most Magical Celebration, a once-in-a-lifetime event brimming with EARidescent excitement taking place now through March 31st, 2023.
- Plus, as a Guest of a Disney Resort hotel, they can enjoy early entry to the theme parks 30 minutes before opening to experience select attractions (with valid park admission and a park reservation) giving you even more to celebrate.
- This offer is valid for the Disney Resort hotels listed below.
Special Offer:
Save 20%
- For stays most Sunday through Thursday nights January 2nd, 2023 to February 28th, 2023
- For stays most nights March 1st, 2023 to April 30th, 2023
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Kidani Village
- Disney’s Beach Club Resort
- Disney’s BoardWalk Inn
- Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
- Disney’s Old Key West Resort
- Disney’s Riviera Resort
- Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa
- Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
- Disney’s Yacht Club Resort
Save 15%
- For stays most Sunday through Thursday nights January 2nd, 2023 to February 28th, 2023
- For stays most nights March 1st, 2023 to April 30th, 2023
- Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort
- Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter
- Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside
- The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort
Save 10%
- For stays most Sunday through Thursday nights January 2nd, 2023 to February 28th, 2023
- For stays most nights March 1st, 2023 to April 30th, 2023
- Boulder Ridge Villas at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
- Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort
- Disney’s All-Star Music Resort
- Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Jambo House
- Disney’s Art of Animation Resort
- Disney’s BoardWalk Villas
- Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort
- Disney’s Contemporary Resort
- Disney’s Polynesian Resort
- Disney’s Pop Century Resort
