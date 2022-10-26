Photos: Asia Decorated for Diwali at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

New holiday decorations have been installed at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, celebrating the Hindu holiday of Diwali.

  • Diwali, also known as the Festival of Lights, is a Hindu religious festival and one of the most important festivals within Hinduism. It generally lasts five days, and is celebrated during the Hindu lunisolar months of Ashwayuja and Kartika.
  • To celebrate Diwali, which began this past Monday, festive banners have been installed just outside Feathered Friends in Flight in the Asia section of Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

  • Meanwhile, further into Asia, near Expedition Everest, this new prop cart has been installed.

