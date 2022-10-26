Photos: Asia Decorated for Diwali at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

New holiday decorations have been installed at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, celebrating the Hindu holiday of Diwali.

What’s Happening:

Diwali, also known as the Festival of Lights, is a Hindu religious festival and one of the most important festivals within Hinduism. It generally lasts five days, and is celebrated during the Hindu lunisolar months of Ashwayuja and Kartika.

To celebrate Diwali, which began this past Monday, festive banners have been installed just outside Feathered Friends in Flight in the Asia section of Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

Meanwhile, further into Asia, near Expedition Everest, this new prop cart has been installed.

