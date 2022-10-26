Photos: Asia Decorated for Diwali at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

New holiday decorations have been installed at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, celebrating the Hindu holiday of Diwali.
What’s Happening:
- Diwali, also known as the Festival of Lights, is a Hindu religious festival and one of the most important festivals within Hinduism. It generally lasts five days, and is celebrated during the Hindu lunisolar months of Ashwayuja and Kartika.
- To celebrate Diwali, which began this past Monday, festive banners have been installed just outside Feathered Friends in Flight in the Asia section of Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
- Meanwhile, further into Asia, near Expedition Everest, this new prop cart has been installed.
More Walt Disney World News:
- A collection of National Geographic merchandise has been popping up around Disney Parks lately and has now made its way to Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
- Walt Disney World has released a list of special Thanksgiving feasts and treats that will be available throughout November.
- Disney's Blizzard Beach Water Park will be reopening to guests on November 13th, 2022 — and will add some Frozen “touches.”
