Photos – National Geographic Merchandise Collection Now Available in Disney’s Animal Kingdom

A collection of National Geographic merchandise has been popping up around Disney Parks lately and today we spotted it at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

The National Geographic merchandise collection is now available at the Mombasa Marketplace in Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

A collection of science kits for kids (and kids at heart!) are available, including dig kits, rock tumblers, chemistry sets, herb garden growing kits and more.

Guests can also find information on all kinds of different animals with the displays for the merchandise.

National Geographic is committed to bringing the world premium science, adventure and exploration content across an unrivaled portfolio of media assets.. Furthering knowledge and understanding of our world has been the core purpose of National Geographic for 134 years, and now is committed to going deeper, pushing boundaries, going further for consumers … and reaching millions of people around the world in 172 countries and 43 languages every month.