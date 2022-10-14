Photos: National Geographic Merchandise Arrives at Marketplace Co-Op in Disney Springs

Cherry Tree Lane at the Marketplace Co-Op in Disney Springs at Walt Disney World has made way for a brand new section of the store, this one showcasing a plethora of merchandise from National Geographic.

Formerly the home of Dooney & Bourke products and other fine accessories, the area now sports a line of National Geographic apparel, toys, and more. As far as the apparel goes, a variety of cold weather gear is available just in time for the upcoming winter season, though its probably more suited for those returning home to some place other than Florida.

National Geographicis committed to bringing the world premium science, adventure and exploration content across an unrivaled portfolio of media assets.. Furthering knowledge and understanding of our world has been the core purpose of National Geographic for 134 years, and now is committed to going deeper, pushing boundaries, going further for consumers … and reaching millions of people around the world in 172 countries and 43 languages every month..

A collection of science kits for kids (and kids at heart!) are available, including dig kits, rock tumblers, chemistry sets, herb garden growing kits and more.

Recently, a similar selection of merchandise made its debut at the World of Disney in Disneyland Resort’s Downtown Disney District. You can check that out here.