Universal Beijing Resort Closes Once Again Amid Surge in COVID Cases

Universal Beijing Resort has once again closed down due to China’s strict COVID lockdown procedures.

As of yesterday, October 26th, 2022, Universal Studios Beijing, Universal CityWalk Beijing, The Universal Studios Grand Hotel, and NUO Resort Hotel are temporarily closed.

There is currently no estimated reopening date for the Resort.

In a statement, a spokesperson said: "We will continue to assess the impact on operations and strive to resume operations as soon as possible.”

The Golden Week holiday in China began at the beginning of October, and Beijing, which has some of China's strictest COVID control procedures, has seen infections rise since.

This is actually the second time that Universal Beijing Resort has been forced to close this year, following a similar closure in May and June.

