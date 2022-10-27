Universal Beijing Resort Closes Once Again Amid Surge in COVID Cases

Universal Beijing Resort has once again closed down due to China’s strict COVID lockdown procedures.
What’s Happening:
- As of yesterday, October 26th, 2022, Universal Studios Beijing, Universal CityWalk Beijing, The Universal Studios Grand Hotel, and NUO Resort Hotel are temporarily closed.
- There is currently no estimated reopening date for the Resort.
- In a statement, a spokesperson said: "We will continue to assess the impact on operations and strive to resume operations as soon as possible.”
- Check Universal Beijing Resort’s official app and website for information on ticket refunds and exchanges.
- The Golden Week holiday in China began at the beginning of October, and Beijing, which has some of China's strictest COVID control procedures, has seen infections rise since.
- This is actually the second time that Universal Beijing Resort has been forced to close this year, following a similar closure in May and June.
