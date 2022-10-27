Universal Beijing Resort Closes Once Again Amid Surge in COVID Cases

by |
Tags: , , ,

Universal Beijing Resort has once again closed down due to China’s strict COVID lockdown procedures.

What’s Happening:

  • As of yesterday, October 26th, 2022, Universal Studios Beijing, Universal CityWalk Beijing, The Universal Studios Grand Hotel, and NUO Resort Hotel are temporarily closed.
  • There is currently no estimated reopening date for the Resort.
  • In a statement, a spokesperson said: "We will continue to assess the impact on operations and strive to resume operations as soon as possible.”
  • Check Universal Beijing Resort’s official app and website for information on ticket refunds and exchanges.
  • The Golden Week holiday in China began at the beginning of October, and Beijing, which has some of China's strictest COVID control procedures, has seen infections rise since.
  • This is actually the second time that Universal Beijing Resort has been forced to close this year, following a similar closure in May and June.

More Universal Park News: