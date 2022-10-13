Soon-To-Open Toothsome Chocolate Emporium Now Hiring at Universal CityWalk in Hollywood

Toothsome Chocolate Emporium and Savory Feast Kitchen is coming soon to Universal CityWalk at Universal Studios Hollywood. In fact, the arrival of the new restaurant is so close, Universal is now hiring to fill a slew of available positions at the eatery.
What’s Happening:
- The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen, an original concept restaurant opening at Universal CityWalk in early 2023, is hiring.
- The innovatively themed dining establishment is seeking to employ approximately 250 candidates to fill a variety of newly-created positions.
- The new restaurant will be one of three worldwide locations, exclusively at Universal CityWalk locations in Orlando, Beijing and soon to be, Hollywood. Featuring an extensive menu of eclectic brunch, lunch and dinner items, sumptuous milkshakes and desserts and delectable confectionary treats, The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen brings an entirely new take on culinary inspirations that will appeal to the entire family.
- When it opens in early 2023, The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen will not only bring an exciting level of dining to Universal CityWalk, it is sure to become one of L.A.’s must-go eateries.
- With preparations underway for its opening, the restaurant is seeking to fill approximately 250 newly-created jobs.
- A sampling of the full and part-time positions available include: Restaurant Managers and Sous Chefs, Servers, Bussers, Runners, Hosts, Bartenders, Dessert Cashiers, Retail Associates, Line Cooks, Prep Cooks, Bakers, Dishwashers, Receivers and Wardrobe attendants.
- For more information and to apply, candidates can visit, www.nbcunicareers.com or https://jobs.universalparks.com/universal-studios-hollywood/universal-citywalk-hollywood/.
- The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen will be located adjacent to the popular Universal Cinema and joins recent dining establishment additions, including NBC Sports Grill & Brew, Antojitos Cocina Mexicana, VIVO Italian Kitchen, Firehouse Subs, Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville, The Habit Burger Grill, Voodoo Doughnut and Chick Chick Chicken. The spotlight continues to shine brightly on Universal CityWalk, one of L.A.’s most influential lifestyle centers, which has boosted the city’s rhythm with a variety of memorable experiences for close to 30 years.