The X-Men Celebrate Halloween in “X-Men Unlimited #59”

The X-Men are celebrating Halloween in an all-new three-issue arc of X-Men Unlimited now available on Marvel Unlimited.
What’s Happening:
- The fan-favorite Marvel Unlimited anthology series begins a new story arc on Monday, October 31st in the exclusive Infinity Comics format.
- The new three-issue arc kicks off in X-Men Unlimited #59 with a story about the mutants that were on Krakoa before the X-Men.
- X-Men were not the first mutants to land on Krakoa’s shores, and the mutant island certainly didn’t welcome their predecessors with open arms. Don’t miss out on this Halloween spectacular as Cypher reveals “The Fall of the House of X”!
- The issues are written by Alex Paknadel with art by Nick Roche.
- You can read the newest chapters of X-Men Unlimited weekly every Monday.
About Marvel Unlimited:
- Marvel Unlimited is a one-stop destination for over 30,000 comics spanning the entire Marvel Universe. The app is available for iPhone, iPad, Android devices and on the web.
- For more information on Marvel Unlimited comics, please visit: www.marvel.com/unlimited.
More Marvel Comics News:
- After arriving on the scene earlier this year in Free Comic Book Day: Avengers/X-Men, Brielle Brooks, the daughter of Blade, will headline her own series this February.
- Cody Ziglar and Federico Vicentini’s new run of Miles Morales: Spider-Man will take the hero’s life on a devastating turn when the new run begins on December 7th.
- New variant covers depict stunning portraits of Marvel’s First Family by Alex Ross for the first four issues of Ryan North and Iban Coello’s Fantastic Four, kicking off on November 9th.
Halloween 2022 coverage is presented by shopDisney