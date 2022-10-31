The X-Men Celebrate Halloween in “X-Men Unlimited #59”

The X-Men are celebrating Halloween in an all-new three-issue arc of X-Men Unlimited now available on Marvel Unlimited.

The fan-favorite Marvel Unlimited anthology series begins a new story arc on Monday, October 31st in the exclusive Infinity Comics format.

The new three-issue arc kicks off in X-Men Unlimited #59 with a story about the mutants that were on Krakoa before the X-Men.

X-Men were not the first mutants to land on Krakoa's shores, and the mutant island certainly didn't welcome their predecessors with open arms. Don't miss out on this Halloween spectacular as Cypher reveals "The Fall of the House of X"!

The issues are written by Alex Paknadel with art by Nick Roche.

You can read the newest chapters of X-Men Unlimited weekly every Monday.

