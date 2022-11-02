Disneyland Magic Key Holders Can Enjoy PhotoPass Opportunities Featuring Mr. Toad and Steamboat Willie For a Limited Time

Disneyland Resort Magic Key Holders can enjoy some special Disney Photopass opportunities featuring two legendary characters, Mr. Toad and Steamboat Willie!

What’s Happening:

Disneyland Resort Magic Key holders can check out a few of these special new Disney PhotoPass Magic Shot opportunities available for a limited time between now and November 10th!

Magic Key holders can digitally hitch a ride with Mr. Toad at Disneyland Park and practice their whistle with Steamboat Willie at Disney California Adventure

Magic Key Holders can take their photos alongside Mr. Toad in his maniacal motor car that is merrily on its way to nowhere in particular at Disneyland Park from 11/2 – 11/10 from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM with a Disney Photopass photographer located across from the Matterhorn Bobsleds

For Steamboat Willie photos, Magic Key Holders can head to Disney California Adventure and find this photo opportunity under the Silly Symphony Swings

This special photo opportunity is available to everyone with a valid Disneyland Resort Magic Key pass, and valid Park Reservation for the applicable day to enter the parks of the Disneyland Resort.

The photo opportunities are subject to change or cancellation without notice, and photos are subject to Disney PhotoPass terms and expiration policy.

Fans of Mr. Toad on the East Coast shouldn’t fret. Walt Disney World Magic Kingdom currently offering a special popcorn bucket The Many Adventures of Winnie The Pooh