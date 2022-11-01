Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride Popcorn Bucket Now Available at the Magic Kingdom

Mr. Toad has made his way back to the Magic Kingdom! No, sadly his attraction, Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride is still part of the attraction graveyard, but fans of the character can get their hands on a new popcorn bucket inspired by the classic attraction.

What’s Happening:

The popcorn bucket features Mr. Toad himself in one of his precious motor cars, which looks pretty spot on to the attraction ride vehicles on both coasts.

To purchase the $30.00 popcorn bucket, you must use mobile order on the My Disney Experience app. When you receive a notification that your order is ready, simply head to Pete’s Silly Sideshow in Storybook Circus to collect your Mr. Toad popcorn bucket.

There’s no word yet on if this popcorn bucket will also make its way west to Disneyland

Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride closed at the Magic Kingdom on September 7th, 1998 and was replaced the following year by The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh