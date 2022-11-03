Disney Parks To Showcase Preview of Latest Walt Disney Animation Studios Film “Strange World”

Guests heading to select Disney Parks and experiences can soon see a sneak peek of Walt Disney Animation Studios’ upcoming film, Strange World, with the first preview opportunity opening its doors at Walt Disney World starting tomorrow, November 4th!

Guests visiting select Disney Parks can soon get an early look at scenes from the newest film from Walt Disney Animation Studios, Strange World.

A special sneak peek of the film will be playing beginning tomorrow, Nov. 4, at Disney’s Hollywood Studios Walt Disney Presents

Sneak peeks of the film will also be coming soon to Disneyland Paris and Disney Cruise Line.

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ original action-packed adventure Strange World introduces a legendary family of explorers, the Clades, as they attempt to navigate an uncharted, treacherous land alongside a motley crew that includes a mischievous blob, a three-legged dog and a slew of ravenous creatures.

Helmed by Don Hall (Oscar-winning Big Hero 6, Raya and the Last Dragon) with co-director/writer Qui Nguyen (co-writer Raya and the Last Dragon), and produced by Roy Conli (Oscar-winning Big Hero 6, Tangled), this film will take audiences into a larger-than-life adventure they won't forget.

Disney Animation has also released a new featurette featuring the voice talent of the film discussing the new movie and just how "strange" it is. You can check that out here.

Disney Animation has also released a new featurette featuring the voice talent of the film discussing the new movie and just how “strange” it is. You can check that out Strange World is set to arrive in theaters on November 23rd, 2022.