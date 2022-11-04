Disney Shares Foodie Guide to Gingerbread Displays at Disneyland, Walt Disney World and Disney Cruise Line

We’ve already seen some gingerbread displays make their debut at Walt Disney World this year, but now Disney has shared a full Foodie Guide to all the gingerbread displays at Walt Disney World, Disneyland and aboard the Disney Cruise Line.

What’s Happening:

This year marks the return of the display at Disney’s Contemporary Resort and new additions to the Jambo House Lobby Display at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Disney shared the photo below of a pastry chef working bringing the gingerbread to life.

Haunted Mansion Holiday:

Although Haunted Mansion Holiday has been open since the start of Halloween Time, here’s a close up look at this year’s impressive Gingerbread House.

The pastry team takes over 20 days to bring this nearly 300-pound creation with three moving elements to life.

Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa:

Beginning November 14th, Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa will be home once again to one of its best holiday traditions – the “Grand” Gingerbread House. This giant gingerbread replica of the hotel stands 7 feet tall and 12 feet wide. The structure is created from more than 600 pounds of gingerbread, 600 pounds of powdered sugar, 250 pounds of fondant, 1 pound of pixie dust, and features 25 hidden Mickeys!

After being amazed by the beauty of this display and mastery of the pastry team, consider taking one of the Limited-Edition Snow Globe Pins featuring Chip ‘n Dale home with you or stop by the GHC Holiday Cart to take home some treats with you, including: Mickey Gingerbread Poinsettia Cookie Snowman Cookie Christmas Cookie Hanukkah Cookie Holiday Cookie Box Assorted Macarons (New) Kwanzaa Sweet Potato Loaf (New) New Year’s Cookie (New) Rice Krispie Hot Chocolate Hot Apple Cider (Available with Bailey’s Irish Cream, Captain Morgan, Grand Marnier, or Rumchata) Waffle Shot (Available with milk, low-fat milk, chocolate milk, or eggnog) Waffle Shot (Available with Bailey’s Irish Cream, Captain Morgan, Grand Marnier, Rumchata, Amaretto, Butterscotch Schnapps, Rumple Minze, Crown Royal Apple, Skrewball Whiskey, Fireball Whiskey, Louis the 13th)

to take home some treats with you, including: Additionally, Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Gingerbread Mickey Ear Hat Bowl and the Gingerbread Bottle Topper, as well as gingerbread-flavored and inspired treats, like the Mickey Gingerbread Man – which will be showcased in the forthcoming Foodie Guide to Holidays at the Disneyland Resort.

Walt Disney World

Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa:

Beginning November 9th, you can view clouds of cinnamon billowing out of the chimney of this life-sized storybook gingerbread house made from a classic Austrian recipe. This house is adorned with white chocolate, candy canes, edible snowflakes, sugar poinsettias, and 25 hidden Mickeys!

Along the porches, you’ll find an 85-pound chocolate Santa, nutcrackers, toy soldiers, and snowmen that have all been hand-painted by the Grand Floridian Bakery team.

As the Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary celebration continues, this year’s displays will feature colors and accents inspired by the signature EARidescent look.

Some of the goodies you can purchase from the Gingerbread House include: Freshly baked, homemade items, such as Gingerbread Mickeys and Shingles, Stollen Bread, Brownie Christmas Tree, and Chocolate Peppermint Bark House-made Gingerbread Ornaments and Gingerbread Houses New items like the Gingerbread Latte Whoopie Pie and Hot Cocoa Bombs Assorted Gingerbread Cookie Bags, Marshmallow Pops, and Caramel Pecan Fudge Bar Gluten-friendly, plant-based, and no sugar added treats Grand Floridian Combo Box featuring assorted fan favorite treats, including the Chocolate Mickey Ornament, exclusive to the Combo Box



Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge:

Beginning on November 23rd, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge will be home to a wild updated display – a Life-sized Baby Gingerbread Giraffe and Baby Zebra. This year continues the new tradition begun last year with a life-sized baby giraffe.

In addition to this gingerbread guest, there’s a new animal grazing into the lobby. You’ll soon be able to see an adorable life-sized baby zebra – made of gingerbread, of course.

Starting December 6th, you can even purchase a Gingeraffe Cookie to enjoy!

Disney’s Beach Club Resort:

The Gingerbread Carousel at Disney’s Beach Club Resort has been a tradition since 1999, and this year features horses inspired by various Disney Princesses.

We already took a look at this year’s display

The full list of treats is as follows: ​​Signature Stollen Bread Candied Pecans (Plant-based) Trio of Fudge Chocolate Covered Marshmallow Snowman Crispy Rice Treat Chocolate Mickey Cookie (New) Peppermint Bark Gingerbread Shingle Chocolate Gingerbread Cookie (Gluten-Friendly) Gingerbread Cookie (Gluten-Friendly)



Disney’s Boardwalk Inn:

Across the way, the display at Disney’s BoardWalk Inn is set to return on November 17th. This incredible gingerbread creation is a miniature, edible version of your favorite spot along Crescent Lake – the BoardWalk Deli!

Before leaving, be sure to check out some of the treats you can take home with you, like: Mickey and Minnie Sugar Cookies BoardWalk Mickey Sugar Cookie (New) Giant Gingerbread Mickey Cookie (New) Gluten-Friendly & Plant-based Gingerbread Mickey Cookie Artisan Peppermint Marshmallows (New) Carnival Bark (New) Gingerbread Frost Cocktail



Disney’s Contemporary Resort:

The gingerbread display at Disney’s Contemporary Resort is returning for its 11th year on November 11th at 11:00 a.m.

The Cinderella Gingerbread Castle is a Mary Blair-inspired castle designed by Walt Disney Imagineers and will feature a brand-new 50th anniversary overlay… and 11 hidden 5-legged goats!

There are also plenty of treats available, including: 50th Anniversary Gingerbread Castle Brick (New) Family Tradition Cookie Box featuring a Coconut Macaroon from Chef Jeff’s family, a Sugar Cookie from Chef Kelly’s family, a Butterball from Chef Amber’s family, and a Kitchen Sink Cookie representing all the Cast in the Bakery coming together to bring this display back! (New) Chocolate Peppermint Cookie Linzer Cookie Gluten-friendly 5-Legged Goat Sugar Cookie (New) Dark Chocolate Peppermint Holiday Bar (New) Hot Cocoa Bombs (New) Frozen drinks with optional alcohol floaters: Frozen Coquito with a rum floater Frozen Hot Chocolate with peppermint schnapps Frozen Apple Cider with a fireball floater



In addition, several spots across the hotels will feature a new Gingerbread Martini with Absolut Elyx Vodka, Rumchata Cream Liqueur, and gingerbread spice featuring a rim of gingerbread, freshly baked in the Resort Bakery. It’s the perfect blend of sugar, spice, and everything nice!

with Absolut Elyx Vodka, Rumchata Cream Liqueur, and gingerbread spice featuring a rim of gingerbread, freshly baked in the Resort Bakery. It’s the perfect blend of sugar, spice, and everything nice! You can find this delicious holiday beverage at Grand Floridian Café, Cítricos, and Enchanted Rose

Also returning this year are pin signings with Disney pastry chefs. Dates and times will vary by resort.

The American Adventure:

The American Adventure at EPCOT Regal Eagle Smokehouse

Disney Cruise Line

The gingerbread displays are not just found on land – they’re also taking to the high seas with the Disney Cruise Line fleet!

All five ships will continue the yearly tradition of having the talented pastry teams onboard build a unique display for the ships in the atrium.

The brand-new Disney Wish will join in on the legacy for its inaugural holiday season with an 8-foot-tall, eight-layer masterpiece.

Each gingerbread house is unique for the individual ship and the teams participate in a competition to see which member of the fleet has the best house!