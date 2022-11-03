We are at that time of year again where the parks and resorts all around Walt Disney World decorate for the holidays. We were able to stop by Disney's Beach Club Resort and see the gingerbread carousel.

What's Happening:

Over at Disney’s Beach Club Resort, this is the 22nd year the resort has displayed a gingerbread carousel.

This year's theme is Disney Princesses, which is already on display for guests to see.

They started back in July, and 39 pastry cooks and chefs from Disney’s Yacht and Beach Club Resorts spent over 600 hours creating this beautiful work of art.

The entire carousel is completely edible, with 2,021 pieces of gingerbread and many more ingredients.

The basic structure is similar to last year's decoration, with a snow-covered gingerbread roof.

You can see that the Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary logo is incorporated.

On top of the snow covered mountain, you can see Cinderella Castle, which is decorated for the 50th Anniversary as well.

There are many Princesses incorporated, including Belle, Elsa, Snow White

You can check out video of the carousel as well:

The Gingerbread Carousel with horses inspired by different Princesses has arrived at Disney’s #BeachClub! #WaltDisneyWorld pic.twitter.com/N5GoAxY4rL — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) November 2, 2022

List of Ingredients:

432 pounds of honey

1,200 pounds of rye flour

100 pounds of eggs

25 pounds of spices

10 pounds of simple syrup (sugar/water mixture)

200 pounds of icing

10 quarts of egg whites (approx: 480 egg whites)

100 pounds of confectioners sugar

50 pounds of dark chocolate

200 gumpaste flowers (also made from sugar)

20 pounds of Grand Mariner liquor