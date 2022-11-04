ABC Signature Promotes Sydnee Rimes to Senior Vice President of Series

ABC Signature has promoted Sydnee Rimes to Senior Vice President of Series.

  • Jonnie Davis, President of ABC Signature: “Sydnee has incredibly strong relationships within the creative community and has been an integral part of our mission to create the best possible experience for our roster of writers,” said Davis. “She is tenacious, agile and imaginative, and will continue to drive seamless collaboration between our series and development teams in her new role.”
  • Sydnee Rimes, SVP of Series at ABC Signature: “I’d like to thank Dana Walden and Jonnie Davis for this incredible opportunity. Being a part of series that I love, both as a fan and as a creative partner, has truly been an experience unlike any other. The amazing writers, producers, talent and teams I’ve worked with during my tenure with ABC Signature are the best partners in the business, and I’m looking forward to collaborating on even more amazing stories in this new role.”