ABC Signature Promotes Sydnee Rimes to Senior Vice President of Series

ABC Signature has promoted Sydnee Rimes to Senior Vice President of Series.
What’s Happening:
- Sydnee Rimes has been promoted from Vice President of Series at ABC Signature to Senior Vice President of Series.
- In her expanded title. Sydnee will oversee all current series in the genres of drama, comedy, and limited series. She will also lead ABC Signature’s series department.
- The SVP of Series reports to ABC Signature President Jonnie Davis.
- Sydnee Rimes has been with ABC Signature since 2010, with credits that include black-ish and mixed-ish for ABC; grown-ish for Freeform; Little Fires Everywhere, This Fool, and Tiny Beautiful Things for Hulu; and The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers and National Treasure: The Edge of History for Disney+.
What They’re Saying:
- Jonnie Davis, President of ABC Signature: “Sydnee has incredibly strong relationships within the creative community and has been an integral part of our mission to create the best possible experience for our roster of writers,” said Davis. “She is tenacious, agile and imaginative, and will continue to drive seamless collaboration between our series and development teams in her new role.”
- Sydnee Rimes, SVP of Series at ABC Signature: “I’d like to thank Dana Walden and Jonnie Davis for this incredible opportunity. Being a part of series that I love, both as a fan and as a creative partner, has truly been an experience unlike any other. The amazing writers, producers, talent and teams I’ve worked with during my tenure with ABC Signature are the best partners in the business, and I’m looking forward to collaborating on even more amazing stories in this new role.”