IAAPA Announces Nominees For 2022 Brass Ring Awards

IAAPA, the global association for the attractions industry, has announced the finalists for the 2022 IAAPA Brass Ring Awards, and you might recognize a few of the nominees for some of the awards.
What’s Happening:
- IAAPA, the global association for the attractions industry, has announced the finalists for the 2022 IAAPA Brass Ring Awards. Winners will be announced during IAAPA Expo 2022 in Orlando, Florida. This year’s ceremony will mark the return of the in-person celebration for the first time since 2019.
- The annual awards recognize amusement parks, water parks, zoos, aquariums, museums, family entertainment centers (FECs), and suppliers from around the world for excellence in food and beverage, games and retail, human resources, live entertainment, marketing, new products, and exhibits.
- The tradition of the brass ring, a term now synonymous with spectacular achievement, dates back to the 1800s when rings were hung on carousels to pose a fun challenge for riders. Successfully grabbing a ring while riding the carousel often earned riders prizes, often including an additional free ride. Most rings were made of iron, but a few were made of brass, so grabbing the brass ring was a coveted and celebrated treat.
- The IAAPA Brass Ring Awards honor this tradition by celebrating achievements of excellence throughout the global attractions industry. The IAAPA Brass Ring Awards are considered one of the global attractions industry’s most prestigious honors.
- While there are many different awards given during the IAAPA Brass Ring Awards, here are some of that are sure to capture the attention of our readers:
The finalists are:
Live Entertainment Excellence
Most Creative Property-Wide Event, Amusement Parks and Attractions, Including Water Parks, Annual Attendance More Than 1 million
- Disneyland Paris
- Walt Disney World Resort
- Festival of Life and Death Traditions – Xcaret
Most Creative Sports/Stunt Show
- SeaWorld San Antonio
- Global Village – Harbour Force
- Fantasy Village
Most Creative Multimedia Spectacular
- Busch Gardens Tampa Bay
- Disneyland Paris
- Walt Disney World Resort
Most Creative Halloween Haunt, Show, or Experience
Most Creative Christmas/Holiday Show
- Europa-Park
- Busch Gardens Tampa Bay
- Disneyland Paris
Best Theatrical Production, Amusement Parks and Attractions, Including Water Parks, With Annual Attendance More Than 1 Million
- Universal Beijing Resort
- Disneyland Resort
- Europa-Park
Best Live Edutainment Performance Act
- Science Museum Oklahoma
- Daydream Forest
- SeaWorld Orlando
Best Atmosphere/Street Show Performance Act
- Disneyland Paris
- Tivoli Gröna Lund
- Universal Studios Japan
Games and Merchandise Excellence
Best Apparel Item
- Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk, The Walk – "Original Boardwalk Apparel",
- Luna Park Sydney, Luna Park Sydney Denim Jacket Collection
- Disney Global Product Creation, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind Cassette Player Shoulder Bag
Best Hard Good Item
- Holiday World & Splashin' Safari, Holiday World & Splashin' Safari: 75 Years of America's First Theme Park (75th Anniversary Book)
- Disney Global Product Creation, Halcyon Starcruiser Training Lightsaber Hilt
- Meow Wolf, Omega Mart Milk Carton Mug
Best Plush Item
- Morey's Piers and Water Parks, Sunny the Seagull
- Meow Wolf, Convergence Station Pizza Pals Za Plush
- Disney Global Product Creation, Groot Scented Plush
Best Visual Merchandising
- Skånes Djurpark, The Dig Site Retail Store
- Dollywood Parks & Resorts, Dollywood Emporium Remodel
- Meow Wolf, Convergence Station Transit Gift Shop
Food & Beverage Excellence
Best New Menu Item, Annual Attendance More Than 1 Million
- Dollywood Parks & Resorts, Three Little Pigs Sandwich
- Futuroscope, Bar des Pilotes
- The Ganachey at Disney Springs, Chocolate Mighty Thor's Hammer