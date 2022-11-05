IAAPA Announces Nominees For 2022 Brass Ring Awards

IAAPA, the global association for the attractions industry, has announced the finalists for the 2022 IAAPA Brass Ring Awards, and you might recognize a few of the nominees for some of the awards.

What’s Happening:

IAAPA, the global association for the attractions industry, has announced the finalists for the 2022 IAAPA Brass Ring Awards. Winners will be announced during IAAPA Expo 2022 in Orlando, Florida. This year’s ceremony will mark the return of the in-person celebration for the first time since 2019.

The annual awards recognize amusement parks, water parks, zoos, aquariums, museums, family entertainment centers (FECs), and suppliers from around the world for excellence in food and beverage, games and retail, human resources, live entertainment, marketing, new products, and exhibits.

The tradition of the brass ring, a term now synonymous with spectacular achievement, dates back to the 1800s when rings were hung on carousels to pose a fun challenge for riders. Successfully grabbing a ring while riding the carousel often earned riders prizes, often including an additional free ride. Most rings were made of iron, but a few were made of brass, so grabbing the brass ring was a coveted and celebrated treat.

The IAAPA Brass Ring Awards honor this tradition by celebrating achievements of excellence throughout the global attractions industry. The IAAPA Brass Ring Awards are considered one of the global attractions industry’s most prestigious honors.

While there are many different awards given during the IAAPA Brass Ring Awards, here are some of that are sure to capture the attention of our readers:

The finalists are:

Live Entertainment Excellence

Most Creative Property-Wide Event, Amusement Parks and Attractions, Including Water Parks, Annual Attendance More Than 1 million

Disneyland Paris

Walt Disney World

Festival of Life and Death Traditions – Xcaret

Most Creative Sports/Stunt Show

SeaWorld San Antonio

Global Village – Harbour Force

Fantasy Village

Most Creative Multimedia Spectacular

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

Disneyland Paris

Walt Disney World Resort

Most Creative Halloween Haunt, Show, or Experience

Most Creative Christmas/Holiday Show

Europa-Park

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

Disneyland Paris

Best Theatrical Production, Amusement Parks and Attractions, Including Water Parks, With Annual Attendance More Than 1 Million

Universal Beijing Resort

Disneyland Resort

Europa-Park

Best Live Edutainment Performance Act

Science Museum Oklahoma

Daydream Forest

SeaWorld Orlando

Best Atmosphere/Street Show Performance Act

Disneyland Paris

Tivoli Gröna Lund

Universal Studios Japan

Games and Merchandise Excellence

Best Apparel Item

Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk, The Walk – "Original Boardwalk Apparel",

Luna Park Sydney, Luna Park Sydney Denim Jacket Collection

Disney Global Product Creation, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind

Best Hard Good Item

Holiday World & Splashin' Safari, Holiday World & Splashin' Safari: 75 Years of America's First Theme Park (75th Anniversary Book)

Disney Global Product Creation, Halcyon Starcruiser Training Lightsaber Hilt

Meow Wolf, Omega Mart Milk Carton Mug

Best Plush Item

Morey's Piers and Water Parks, Sunny the Seagull

Meow Wolf, Convergence Station Pizza Pals Za Plush

Disney Global Product Creation, Groot Scented Plush

Best Visual Merchandising

Skånes Djurpark, The Dig Site Retail Store

Dollywood Parks & Resorts Dollywood Emporium Remodel

Meow Wolf, Convergence Station Transit Gift Shop

Food & Beverage Excellence

Best New Menu Item, Annual Attendance More Than 1 Million