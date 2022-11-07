New Ahsoka Tano Ear Headband Coming to shopDisney November 8th

As Star Wars fans anxiously await the arrival of the live-action Ahsoka series on Disney+ shopDisney is delivering a new Ear Headband inspired by the character’s look in The Mandalorian.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Head to the galaxy far, far away with the latest Mickey Ear Headband designed after Ahsoka Tano and her live-action appearance in Disney+’s Star Wars shows.

As always the headband features Mickey’s signature round ears—this time in traditional black—accented with the Togruta’s lekku or head tails and her pointed montrals.

To complete the look, and stay accurate to the character, instead of the usual bow in the center this headband features a crown-like headpiece worn by Ahsoka.

Guests can find the Ear Headband on shopDisney starting Tuesday, November 8th.

Pricing hasn’t been announced but similar Ear Headband styles are around $34.99-$44.99.

In the meantime, for more Ahsoka fun, check out Ashley Eckstein’s Guided by the Light collection that launched at D23 Expo 2022.

that launched at D23 Expo 2022. Check back soon for a link to the Ahskoa Ears!

Free Shipping on shopDisney:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

More Ahsoka on Disney+:

Audiences were introduced to (and fell in love with) Ahsoka in the animated series The Clone Wars. She’s Anakin Skywalker’s Padawan and a major player in the Clone Wars era. She was voiced by Ashley Eckstein who reprised her role for the final season that debuted in 2020 on Disney+.

She’s Anakin Skywalker’s Padawan and a major player in the Clone Wars era. She was voiced by Ashley Eckstein who reprised her role for the final season that debuted in 2020 on Disney+. For the life-action realization of the character, Disney and Lucafilm turned to Rosario Dawson who’s appeared in The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett. She steps back into the character’s shoes for the upcoming Ahsoka series and told fans at C2E2 that creator Dave Filoni said watching the first cut-together episode was “a religious experience.”