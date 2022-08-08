Ahsoka Tano has come so far from when she was first introduced as Anakin's padawan in Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Dave Filoni has a lot to say when it comes to these new Star Wars series that are taking the spotlight.
What’s Happening:
- Ahsoka Tano has come so far, and Dave Filoni is proud of what she has become.
- She has made a big step into live-action in The Mandalorian and will soon have her own show titled Ahsoka expected to debut on Disney+ in early 2023.
- There's a video we shared from the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo.
- Rosario Dawson said: "So, I will say this. I will probably get in trouble for saying this, but Dave [Filoni] saw one of the episodes already edited together, and he walked up, him and Carrie Beck, both, like, glossy-eyed, and he said to me that it was 'a religious experience.'"
- We should learn more about Ahsoka soon, as the D23 Expo will be held in Anaheim, California from September 9th through 11th.
- We're hoping to get a teaser trailer that will give us a better idea of what to expect.