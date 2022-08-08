Ahsoka Tano has come so far from when she was first introduced as Anakin's padawan in Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Dave Filoni has a lot to say when it comes to these new Star Wars series that are taking the spotlight.

What’s Happening:

Ahsoka Tano has come so far, and Dave Filoni is proud of what she has become.

She has made a big step into live-action in The Mandalorian and will soon have her own show titled Ahsoka expected to debut on Disney+

and will soon have her own show titled expected to debut on There's a video we shared from the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo.

Rosario Dawson said: "So, I will say this. I will probably get in trouble for saying this, but Dave [Filoni] saw one of the episodes already edited together, and he walked up, him and Carrie Beck, both, like, glossy-eyed, and he said to me that it was 'a religious experience.'"

At least one episode of #Ahsoka has been cut together and #DaveFiloni told her it was “a religious experience” pic.twitter.com/phGo8c3LFa — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) August 7, 2022