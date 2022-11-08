“Free Guy” / “Deadpool 3” Director Shawn Levy Reportedly in Talks to Helm a Star Wars Movie for Lucasfilm

Star Wars has been thriving on Disney+ over the past few years thanks to live-action series like The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and the currently running Andor, but when will the beloved space-opera franchise return to the big screen?

There have been a number of projects in the works to make that happen, both rumored and officially announced, and today Deadline added another one to the list by exclusively revealing that Free Guy director Shawn Levy is in talks to helm a Star Wars movie for Lucasfilm after he completes work on Marvel’s Deadpool 3.

What’s happening:

Deadline has reported that filmmaker Shawn Levy (director of Free Guy , The Adam Project , and the upcoming Deadpool 3 ) is in talks to develop and helm a new Star Wars movie for Lucasfilm.

, , and the upcoming ) is in talks to develop and helm a new Star Wars movie for Lucasfilm. Levy has also directed numerous episodes of Netflix’s Stranger Things , the first three films in the Night at the Museum franchise, 2006’s Pink Panther remake starring Steve Martin, and a long list of other projects for both film and television.

, the first three films in the franchise, 2006’s remake starring Steve Martin, and a long list of other projects for both film and television. Other Star Wars films currently in the works include one from co-writers Damon Lindelof and Justin Britt-Gibson with Ms. Marvel director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, one from Thor: Love and Thunder writer/director Taika Waititi, Rogue Squadron from Wonder Woman filmmaker Patty Jenkins, a still-rumored project from Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, and a trilogy of movies from Rian Johnson which the Knives Out auteur has recently insisted is still simmering on the backburner.

What they’re saying: