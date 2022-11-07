Complete Cast Revealed for “Star Wars: The Acolyte” on Disney+

We now know some new names heading to a galaxy far, far away. Today, Disney+ announced the cast for The Acolyte, an upcoming original Star Wars series from Lucasfilm.

Joining the previously announced Amandla Stenberg ( The Hate U Give ) are: Emmy Award-winner Lee Jung-jae ( Squid Game ) Manny Jacinto ( Nine Perfect Strangers ) Dafne Keen ( His Dark Materials ) Jodie Turner-Smith ( Queen & Slim ) Rebecca Henderson ( Inventing Anna ) Charlie Barnett ( Russian Doll ) Dean-Charles Chapman ( 1917 ) Carrie-Anne Moss ( The Matrix )

is a mystery-thriller that will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era. A former Padawan reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes, but the forces they confront are more sinister than they ever anticipated.

From creator, showrunner and executive producer Leslye Headland ( Russian Doll ), The Acolyte has begun production in the U.K.

), has begun production in the U.K. The executive producers are Kathleen Kennedy, Simon Emanuel, Jeff F. King and Jason Micallef.

Rayne Roberts and Damian Anderson are producing and Headland will also direct the series pilot.

More on The Acolyte:

is set to take place in the final days of the High Republic era of the Star Wars timeline (about 50 years prior to the events of The Phantom Menace) and will focus on the emergence of secretive dark side powers. An acolyte in the Star Wars universe has typically referred to a Sith who has just begun their training under an experienced Sith Lord, following the Rule of Two, under which there are only ever two Sith in existence at a time — one master and one apprentice.

The show’s writer, executive producer and showrunner is Leslye Headland.