Photos/Video: Special “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Offerings Debut at Disney California Adventure

Tying in with both the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and the launch of Holidays at the Disneyland Resort, some fun new Black Panther experiences have been added to Hollywood Land at Disney California Adventure.

What’s Happening:

We begin adjacent to Avengers Campus

The Celebration Garden honors the legacy of the Black Panther in Wakandan lore. This celebratory space invites guests to relax and reflect on the legendary protectors of the Kingdom of Wakanda.

Guests can pose in front of this “Wakanda Forever” art, the warrior call of Wakanda and the subtitle of the new film.

On the back of the art is this inspiring quote from King T’Challa.

The highlight of the Celebration Garden is this beautiful tribute to King T’Challa, which is sure to become a popular photo spot.

As nighttime falls, the tribute takes on a beautiful purple glow.

When the lights come on, the new Black Panther joins for a moving tribute to King T’Challa (and by extension, the sadly departed Chadwick Boseman).

If you have a MagicBand+, it will react with a purple light as you approach the statue.

Nearby, Super Hero recruits will find powerful fuel at the Flavors of Wakanda marketplace located in the Hollywood Backlot.

Enjoy flavorful, spiced traditional African dishes and experience the vibrant culture of Wakanda through its food. Wakanda-inspired delicacies include the Peri-Peri Chicken with yellow Jollof rice, the Butterfly Pea Tea Lemonade, the Dawa beverage, consisting of vodka, lemonade, honey, ginger beer and butterfly pea tea, and Maafe, a ground peanut stew with sweet potatoes, tomatoes, black-eyed peas and spices, served with naan.

Below, you can see the Maafe and Butterfly Pea Tea Lemonade.

Also available is this fun, oversized souvenir Coke can, retailing for $24.19, and also available on Mobile Order.

Finally, we make our way in the Super Store, which is currently featuring costumes from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Here’s an overview of some of the merchandise available at the Super Store, as well as some food from Flavors of Wakanda.

But that’s not all of the Black Panther fun, as the new Black Panther M’Baku