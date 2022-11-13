Classic Monster Statues Removed as Bone Chillin’ Closes at Universal Studios Florida

Universal Studios’ Classic Monsters Cafe officially closed back in May 2022, and since then, the neighboring Bone Chillin’ stand has remained open. However, that is no longer the case, as Bone Chillin’ closed this past week, and the iconic rotating monsters on top have since been removed.

After more than 20 years at the park, Universal Studios’ Classic Monsters Cafe closed earlier this year

The statues of Frankenstein’s Monster, the Creature from the Black Lagoon, and the Wolfman have now been removed and construction walls have surrounded the stand.

The Monsters Cafe signage remains, for now.

Universal has not said what will replace the quick service restaurant in the future, but rumors have been pointing towards a possible Minions theme to go along with the nearby Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem and the rumored Minions-themed replacement for Shrek 4D.

For more information on the history of Universal Studios’ Classic Monsters Cafe, check out this excellent article

