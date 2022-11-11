Universal Orlando Honors Military Personnel With Special Tickets and Offers

Universal Orlando Resort is honoring active duty and retired military with special offers that give military personnel and their families a chance to visit the sought after destination through December of next year.

What’s Happening:

As a thank you for their service to our country, Universal Orlando Resort is honoring active duty and retired military with the 2023 Military Freedom Pass and additional special offers. Introduced in 2021, this exclusive offer gives military personnel and their families a chance to visit the award-winning theme park destination from November 10, 2022, through December 24, 2023, with limited blockout dates.

Military Freedom Pass, vacation packages and hotel discount details are as follows: 2023 MILITARY FREEDOM PASS The 2-Park 2023 Military Freedom Pass can be purchased for $199.99 per adult and provides access to both Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure. Members of the military and their families can enjoy the destination’s incredible thrill rides and attractions – including braving the all-new species of roller coaster while racing alongside a ferocious Velociraptor pack on Jurassic World VelociCoaster, flying through the Forbidden Forest on the epic “story coaster” Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, rocking out to hit songs at 65 m.p.h. on Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit and encountering the action-packed adventures of Jason Bourne in The Bourne Stuntacular. For an additional $35, military personnel and their families can purchase the 3-Park 2023 Military Freedom Pass which includes admission to Universal’s Volcano Bay water theme park, a tropical oasis where guests can enjoy a variety of relaxing and thrilling experiences, including taking in the views of a 200-foot volcano while relaxing on the sands of Waturi Beach and conquering a 125-foot drop on the Ko’okiri Body Plunge. The 2023 Military Freedom Pass is now available for purchase. Ticket blockout dates include December 26, 2022 – January 1, 2023, and April 3 – 9, 2023. This offer cannot be purchased at the Universal Orlando Front Gate and is only available with valid identification at participating sales outlets on Military Base installations throughout the United States. MILITARY VACATION PACKAGES With two options available, military members and their families can take their vacation to the next level with either the Military Create Your Own Vacation Package or The Wizarding World of Harry Potter Exclusive Military Vacation Package. Both packages come complete with the Military Freedom Pass, allowing guests to visit all year long. (Block out dates apply.) The customizable Military Create Your Own Vacation Package includes accommodations at any Universal Orlando hotel and Early Park Admission to select parks and attractions, with valid theme park admission. The Wizarding World of Harry Potter Exclusive Military Vacation Package includes hotel accommodations at any Universal Orlando hotel with a Special Themed Keepsake Box, breakfast at both the Leaky Cauldron inside The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Diagon Alley and The Three Broomsticks inside The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Hogsmeade and one Shutterbutton’s Photography Studio session. For more information about either vacation package and to purchase, call 1-877-801-9720, or visit your authorized Military Ticket and Travel Office. UP TO 40% OFF A UNIVERSAL HOTEL STAY Military members and their families can make the most of future vacations by staying at a Universal Orlando hotel, which comes complete with exclusive theme park benefits like Early Park Admission, complimentary transportation across the destination and more. Military members and their families are eligible to receive a discounted rate at select Universal Orlando hotels including up to 40 percent off their room rate at Universal’s Cabana Bay Beach Resort. To receive the discount, military members can call 1-877-801-9720, or visit an authorized Military Ticket and Travel Office.

