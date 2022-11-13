Photos/Videos: DinoLand U.S.A. and The Tree of Life Awaken for the Holidays at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

The holidays have arrived at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, so let’s take a look at perhaps Walt Disney World’s most beautiful park at nighttime amongst the impressive Christmas lights.

Winter decorations await guests as soon as they approach the entrance to Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

The 50th anniversary banners have received a festive addition.

The Merry Menagerie once again takes place in Discovery Island. During the daytime, this unique offering features puppeteers with extremely cute animal puppets, accompanied by musicians and an area-wide musical overture.

More festive fun can be found over in DinoLand U.S.A. where the Olden Gate Bridge is decked out as Santa Claus and covered in lights, making for quite the spectacle at night!

The lights go through a variety of different patterns, timed to the quirky Donald’s Dino Bash holiday music.

More decorations can be found in DinoLand, particularly in the Cretaceous Trail, where guests can meet the Chipmunk-O-Saurus duo.

Chip and Dale’s Dinosaur costumes receive a little holiday flair for the season.

Even the inside of Chester & Hester’s Dinosaur Treasures is decorated in a quirky, roadside fashion.

Take a tour through DinoLand U.S.A. at Christmas in the video below:

With the sun setting earlier, the Tree of Life Awakening projection shows have returned, along with a special show just for the holidays.

Watch Tree of Life Christmas Awakening Show (2022) – Disney's Animal Kingdom:

