Ulta’s Beauty Box: Disney Edition Presents Magical Range of Cosmetics in Spaceship Earth Bag

Earlier this year, Disney x Ulta Beauty joined the World’s Most Magical Celebration with a series of makeup and beauty essentials inspired by Walt Disney World and its four parks. But they didn’t stop there! Shortly after the WDW 50th collection arrived a new Beauty Box debuted that celebrates the entire resort, but mostly EPCOT!
What’s Happening:
- Ulta Beauty is back with new Walt Disney World cosmetics as part of the Beauty Box collection.
- Themed to the Most Magical Place on Earth, this assortment spans a range of makeup essentials in Disney-themed packaging that features Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, Animal Kingdom, Tinker Bell and Lumiere icons.
- As for what’s includes, fans will find:
- Eye Shadow Palette (10 Shades)
- Face Palette
- Lip Glosses
- Eye Shadow Primer
- Dual Ended Eye Shadow Stick
- Brow Brush
- And More!
- While the contents are quite exciting, it’s the “box” itself that’s the real gem of the series. This circular bag/box features a flat bottom and a sparkly Spaceship Earth pattern. That’s right, if you’ve always wanted the EPCOT Ball to sit on your vanity, this set is your dream come true!
- The Ulta Beauty Box: Disney Edition is available now online at Ulta.com and in select stores.
- The listing states that the value of the Beauty Box is $125, but it’s sold for only $29.99. However, Ulta is currently (as of November 14th) offering an online exclusive sale where guests can get the Beauty Box for $19.99!
- Guests will need to spend a minimum of $35 to qualify for free shipping, which means it might be a good time to browse the Disney Parks Collection and scoop up a few other favorites. We love the “Churro Bites” candle and the 6-piece brush set (face and eyes).
- Links to the Beauty Box can be found below.
Beauty Box: Disney Edition – ULTA Beauty Collection
- 28 piece kit
- Reusable Disney themed case
- Cruelty-free and clean
Includes
- 1 Eye Shadow Palette (10 Shades)
- 1 Face Palette (2 Blushes, 1 Bronzer, & 1 Highlighter)
- 1 Brow Trio (2 Brow Powders & 1 Brow Wax)
- 2 Sheer Lip Glosses
- 2 Lip Glosses
- 1 Liquid Blush
- 1 Eye Shadow Primer
- 1 Dual Ended Eye Shadow Stick
- 1 Dual Ended Eye Liner
- 1 Blush Brush
- 1 Eye Shadow Brush
- 1 Brow Brush
The World’s Most Magical Celebration is happening now through March 31, 2023! Join the fun and create memories that will last a lifetime as you commemorate Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary.