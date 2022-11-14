Ulta’s Beauty Box: Disney Edition Presents Magical Range of Cosmetics in Spaceship Earth Bag

Earlier this year, Disney x Ulta Beauty joined the World’s Most Magical Celebration with a series of makeup and beauty essentials inspired by Walt Disney World and its four parks. But they didn’t stop there! Shortly after the WDW 50th collection arrived a new Beauty Box debuted that celebrates the entire resort, but mostly EPCOT!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Ulta Beauty is back with new Walt Disney World cosmetics as part of the Beauty Box collection.

Themed to the Most Magical Place on Earth, this assortment spans a range of makeup essentials in Disney-themed packaging that features Magic Kingdom Animal Kingdom

As for what’s includes, fans will find: Eye Shadow Palette (10 Shades) Face Palette Lip Glosses Eye Shadow Primer Dual Ended Eye Shadow Stick Brow Brush And More!

While the contents are quite exciting, it’s the “box” itself that’s the real gem of the series. This circular bag/box features a flat bottom and a sparkly Spaceship Earth

The Ulta Beauty Box: Disney Edition is available now online at Ulta.com and in select stores.

and in select stores. The listing states that the value of the Beauty Box is $125, but it’s sold for only $29.99. However, Ulta is currently (as of November 14th) offering an online exclusive sale where guests can get the Beauty Box for $19.99!

Guests will need to spend a minimum of $35 to qualify for free shipping, which means it might be a good time to browse the Disney Parks Collection and scoop up a few other favorites. We love the “ Churro Bites 6-piece brush set

Links to the Beauty Box can be found below.

Beauty Box: Disney Edition – ULTA Beauty Collection

28 piece kit

Reusable Disney themed case

Cruelty-free and clean

Includes

1 Eye Shadow Palette (10 Shades)

1 Face Palette (2 Blushes, 1 Bronzer, & 1 Highlighter)

1 Brow Trio (2 Brow Powders & 1 Brow Wax)

2 Sheer Lip Glosses

2 Lip Glosses

1 Liquid Blush

1 Eye Shadow Primer

1 Dual Ended Eye Shadow Stick

1 Dual Ended Eye Liner

1 Blush Brush

1 Eye Shadow Brush

1 Brow Brush

The World’s Most Magical Celebration is happening now through March 31, 2023! Join the fun and create memories that will last a lifetime as you commemorate Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary.