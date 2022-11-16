Disney Shares More Details on Affordable Housing Development Coming to Walt Disney World

Earlier this year, The Walt Disney Company announced they would be earmarking nearly 80 acres of land for a new affordable housing development. Today, The Disney Parks Blog has shared some more details on the project.

The new development will be located west of State Road 429, just a few miles away from the Magic Kingdom

The development is expected to include more than 1,300 units.

Disney has chosen The Michaels Organization, a prominent and visionary developer known for creating high-quality homes in communities in many states, to build, own and operate the property.

The development is expected to be privately financed and limited to applicants within a certain income range.

Disney says they chose The Michaels Organization for “its long-standing track record in building and managing attainable housing communities.”

The new development will support and build upon Orange County’s Housing for All action plan to address housing affordability for local residents.

What they’re saying: