Disney Shares More Details on Affordable Housing Development Coming to Walt Disney World

Earlier this year, The Walt Disney Company announced they would be earmarking nearly 80 acres of land for a new affordable housing development. Today, The Disney Parks Blog has shared some more details on the project.
- The new development will be located west of State Road 429, just a few miles away from the Magic Kingdom, near schools and shopping, including Flamingo Crossings Town Center.
- The development is expected to include more than 1,300 units.
- Disney has chosen The Michaels Organization, a prominent and visionary developer known for creating high-quality homes in communities in many states, to build, own and operate the property.
- The development is expected to be privately financed and limited to applicants within a certain income range.
- Disney says they chose The Michaels Organization for “its long-standing track record in building and managing attainable housing communities.”
- The new development will support and build upon Orange County’s Housing for All action plan to address housing affordability for local residents.
What they’re saying:
- Jeff Vahle, president of Walt Disney World Resort: “For more than 50 years, Walt Disney World has cared for and invested in our community, and we’re committed to being a part of this solution which will bring more attainable housing to Central Florida. We will continue to find ways to use our resources to make a difference in the community we call home, and we’re excited to take this step with a nationally recognized developer.”
- Michaels CEO John J. O’Donnell: “We are excited to work with an iconic brand like Disney to deliver attainable housing for the Central Florida community. Our goal is to create a repeatable model that we hope will inspire other companies and municipalities to create high quality, attainable housing in their own communities.”