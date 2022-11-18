Explore The Mystery of Disney’s “Strange World” With New Toys, Books and Apparel

In less than a week, Disney’s newest animated feature Strange World will hit theaters, inviting families to join in on an epic adventure. But before we get to the film stuff, we’ve got to go shopping and browse the latest toys and apparel inspired by the new story!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Before you strap in for a wild and mysterious adventure into crazy and unknown circumstances with Disney’s Strange World, you’ve got to go shopping!

you’ve got to go shopping! Audiences will officially meet the Clade family and “travel” to the world of Avalonia on the big screen, but right now, they can get familiar with the characters thanks to a new assortment of themed merchandise.

Disney has launched a collection of toys, books, accessories and apparel at various retailers including: shopDisney Target Amazon Walmart

at various retailers including: This first selection of merchandise for the family is available now and prices range from $5.99-$26.99.

Links to the individual items can be found below.

Strange World Toys

Recreate your favorite scenes from the film or imagine your own new adventure stories with this figure collector’s set. Along for the ride are a great cast of characters – Searcher Clade, Meridian Clade, Ethan Clade, Jaeger Clade, Legend the Dog, Callisto Mal, and two fantastical creatures – Splat and Reaper!

Disney Strange World Figure Collector Set

Experience the thrill of exploring strange new worlds with Ethan Clade and his skiff vehicle! Perfectly designed based on the movie, take your 2.5″ inch Ethan figure and his 6″ inch skiff vehicle on endless adventures of fun racing through your own new stories.

Disney Strange World Ethan and Skiff Vehicle

shopDisney

Swing by shopDisney to check out the Strange World assortment that includes a sparkly blue Splat plush; kid’s water bottle with straw; and T-shirts for the family—yes, kids and adults.

Disney Publishing

The wondrous adventures of Disney’s Strange World continue with a wide array of titles inspired by the new action-packed adventure film, including Disney Strange World: The Junior Novelization, and Disney Strange World: The Deluxe Junior Novelization.

For younger explorers, there are early readers such as Meet the Clades, classics like Disney Strange World Little Golden Book, and the picture So You Want to Be an Explorer!

Strange World premieres in theaters on November 23rd. Find out what audiences are saying about the movie in our spoiler-free Social Media Round Up.