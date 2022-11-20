Photos – Pipeline: The Surf Coaster Goes Vertical at SeaWorld Orlando

The brand-new Pipeline: The Surf Coaster is coming to SeaWorld Orlando in 2023, and it is already extremely visible at the park, making a grand statement as you approach the entrance of the park.

What’s Happening:

Pipeline: The Surf Coaster won’t open at SeaWorld Orlando until Spring 2023, but with many of the highest parts of the track now installed, you can immediately see it creating a new backdrop to the entrance of the park.

This attraction will be the world’s first “Surf Coaster”. Riders will feel the power of the ocean in a whole new way, making Pipeline every thrill-seeker’s newest obsession. Pipeline will take them on an unparalleled journey and will keep them coming back for more.

The innovative design elements that make this a first-of-its-kind roller coaster are the surfing launch and “wave jumping” motions that riders will experience. The unique surfboard-shaped ride vehicle will give riders an immersive experience from the moment it starts. They will be secured on the roller coaster in a surfing position and will be launched at top speeds, feeling as if they are catching a wave. Riders will then feel like they are hanging loose when their seats rise and fall to mimic the sensation of riding on a wave while sending them through several gnarly twists and turns.

Each rider will get the rush of cutting through waves as they race up to heights of 110-feet in the air and feel like they are about to wipe out when they go upside down on a wave curl along the 2,950-feet of track. Pipeline will send riders on a journey reaching max speeds of 60-miles-per-hour, with five different airtime moments and lasting a total of 1 minute and 50 seconds. The ride has a projected height requirement of 54″, and is designed by Bolliger & Mabillard, based in Switzerland.