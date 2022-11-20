Pro-Dancer Cheryl Burke Leaving “Dancing with the Stars” After Season 31

According to Deadline, Cheryl Burke, who has been a pro-dancer on Dancing with the Stars for 26 seasons, is leaving the show following the Season 31 finale on Disney+.

Burke shared the news to her fans through her Instagram page @dancingwiththestars

In the future, she hopes to expand her commitment to mental health advocacy, continue her new found love of podcasting, and teases a few things up her sleeves.

Burke was partnered with Sam Champion in Season 31 and was eliminated from Dancing with the Stars on Week 4. She will return to the finale for a farewell dance that she is dedicating to all her fans and everyone who has supported her.

Burke ended her announcement with the following sentiment: “Though there aren’t enough words to express my deep gratitude & love to my entire DWTS family I will end with this: thank you for being my rock & foundation for close to two decades during the difficult moments & most of all, thank you for giving ballroom dancing the credit & attention it deserves. You have not only brought joy to millions upon millions of viewers every season, you have brought light & so much love into my heart & soul when I’ve needed it most. This has truly been the experience of a lifetime. I’m looking forward to this next chapter of my career, but man will this one be hard to beat! Until next time…Love you all, always & forever.”

