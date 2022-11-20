Pro-Dancer Cheryl Burke Leaving “Dancing with the Stars” After Season 31

According to Deadline, Cheryl Burke, who has been a pro-dancer on Dancing with the Stars for 26 seasons, is leaving the show following the Season 31 finale on Disney+.
- Burke shared the news to her fans through her Instagram page, saying “I am sitting here full of so many conflicting emotions about the words I am about to write. Tomorrow night will officially be my final dance as a pro dancer on @dancingwiththestars. This has been one of the absolute hardest decisions of my life & I am also confident that it is the right one.”
- In the future, she hopes to expand her commitment to mental health advocacy, continue her new found love of podcasting, and teases a few things up her sleeves.
- Burke was partnered with Sam Champion in Season 31 and was eliminated from Dancing with the Stars on Week 4. She will return to the finale for a farewell dance that she is dedicating to all her fans and everyone who has supported her.
- She is not the only longtime cast member leaving the show after this series, as longtime judge Len Goodman recently announced his retirement.
- Burke ended her announcement with the following sentiment: “Though there aren’t enough words to express my deep gratitude & love to my entire DWTS family I will end with this: thank you for being my rock & foundation for close to two decades during the difficult moments & most of all, thank you for giving ballroom dancing the credit & attention it deserves. You have not only brought joy to millions upon millions of viewers every season, you have brought light & so much love into my heart & soul when I’ve needed it most. This has truly been the experience of a lifetime. I’m looking forward to this next chapter of my career, but man will this one be hard to beat! Until next time…Love you all, always & forever.”
- The season finale of Dancing with the Stars airs tomorrow night, November 21st, only on Disney+.
