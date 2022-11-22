EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays Returns This Week with Festive Food, New Experiences and More

The EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays kicks off this week and this year’s event is going to feature more festive fun than ever before.

The Disney Parks Blog

Guests will enjoy a brand-new light show on Spaceship Earth

As for the park’s attractions, guests can take a peaceful cruise through twinkling holiday light displays at Living with the Land Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind

The popular “Candlelight Processional” also returns this year with a list of celebrity narrators that includes Gloria Estefan, Josh Gad, Simu Liu, Mariska Hargitay, Raúl Esparza and more. Check out the full list here

“JOYFUL! A Celebration of the Season,” a stirring and uplifting performance of music in celebration of Christmas and Kwanzaa, also returns to the World Showcase Plaza Stage with multiple performances daily.

Holiday traditions of the world come to life around World Showcase with storytellers, musical acts and other performers. Unique presentations include: Las Posadas Celebration featuring Mariachi Cobre The Canadian Holiday Voyageurs in the Canada pavilion A Hanukkah storyteller along the promenade between Morocco and France Other delightful holiday storytellers in France, Italy, Japan, Norway and United Kingdom

Holiday Kitchens will cook up treasured recipes and festive drinks from around the globe—from spiced pumpkin punch and cranberry mimosas to slow-roasted turkey with stuffing and pork schnitzel with braised red cabbage. An eye-popping selection of sweets and treats ranging from traditional linzer cookies and maple bûche de noël to chocolate-peppermint donuts will surely satisfy any sweet tooth. Check out the complete Foodie Guide

Latin-American heritage will be celebrated and savored at the all-new Nochebuena Cocina Holiday Kitchen featuring traditional dishes served throughout the holiday season, including Pernil: Mojo Pork with Tostones and Alfajores: Vanilla Shortbread Cookies with Dulce de Leche and Coconut.

The Holiday Cookie Stroll offers guests the opportunity to embark on a sweet adventure. When guests purchase any five cookies from the official Cookie Stroll locations and collect matching stamps in their Festival Passport, they can bring it to Holiday Sweets & Treats to receive a specialty cookie.

Guests of all ages can take part in Olaf’s Holiday Tradition Expedition Scavenger Hunt to search for holiday traditions Olaf has gathered from around the world—and lost along the way.

For those who want to check off items on their holiday gift list, EPCOT offers shopping around the world. From designer French fragrances and handmade treats to festive holiday wines and teas from around the world, there is something for everyone.

No holiday celebration is complete without Jolly Old St. Nick himself. From November 25 through December 24, Santa Claus pays a visit to The Odyssey, giving guests the opportunity to say hello, pose for a photo and share their fondest Christmas wish.

The EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays will run from November 25 through December 30.

