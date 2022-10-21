Narrator Change for Candlelight Processional, Edward James Olmos Replaced By Chita Rivera

The EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays Candlelight Processional will be here before you know it, and there is a list of celebrity narrators to be a part of this popular event. Edward James Olmos was originally supposed to be one of the narrators, but a change was made to the list.

What's Happening:

Edward James Olmos was scheduled to narrate the Candlelight Processional on November 27th through November 29th.

According to the schedule on the official Walt Disney World

You can see the Candlelight Processional at the America Gardens Theater, where narrators tell the Biblical Christmas story accompanied by Voices of Liberty

Shows are nightly at 5:15 PM, 7:00 PM or 8:30 PM.

Dining packages are now on sale, which will offer reserved seating for the show.

2022 Schedule:

Simu Liu November 25 and 26, 2022

Chita Rivera November 27 through 29, 2022

Raul Esparza November 30 and December 1, 2022

Whoopi Goldberg December 2 and December 3, 2022

Isabella Rossellini December 4 through December 6, 2022

Daymond John December 7 and December 9, 2022

Josh Gad December 10 through December 12, 2022

Gloria Estefan December 13 and December 14, 2022

Neil Patrick Harris December 15 through December 18, 2022

Mariska Hargitay December 19 and December 20, 2022

Cal Ripken Jr. December 21 through December 23, 2022

Marie Osmond December 24 through December 26, 2022

Courtney Vance December 27 and December 28, 2022

December 27 and December 28, 2022 Angela Bassett December 29 and December 30, 2022