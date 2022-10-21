Narrator Change for Candlelight Processional, Edward James Olmos Replaced By Chita Rivera

by |
Tags: , , , ,

The EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays Candlelight Processional will be here before you know it, and there is a list of celebrity narrators to be a part of this popular event. Edward James Olmos was originally supposed to be one of the narrators, but a change was made to the list.

What's Happening:

  • Edward James Olmos was scheduled to narrate the Candlelight Processional on November 27th through November 29th.
  • According to the schedule on the official Walt Disney World website, his name is no longer listed and has been replaced with actress, singer, and dancer Chita Rivera.
  • You can see the Candlelight Processional at the America Gardens Theater, where narrators tell the Biblical Christmas story accompanied by Voices of Liberty as well as a mass choir and orchestra.
  • Shows are nightly at 5:15 PM, 7:00 PM or 8:30 PM.
  • Dining packages are now on sale, which will offer reserved seating for the show.

2022 Schedule:

  • Simu Liu November 25 and 26, 2022
  • Chita Rivera November 27 through 29, 2022
  • Raul Esparza November 30 and December 1, 2022
  • Whoopi Goldberg December 2 and December 3, 2022
  • Isabella Rossellini December 4 through December 6, 2022
  • Daymond John December 7 and December 9, 2022
  • Josh Gad December 10 through December 12, 2022
  • Gloria Estefan December 13 and December 14, 2022
  • Neil Patrick Harris December 15 through December 18, 2022
  • Mariska Hargitay December 19 and December 20, 2022
  • Cal Ripken Jr. December 21 through December 23, 2022
  • Marie Osmond December 24 through December 26, 2022
  • Courtney Vance December 27 and December 28, 2022
  • Angela Bassett December 29 and December 30, 2022

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning