Shanghai Disneyland to Resume Operations November 25

After temporarily closing once again back in October, Shanghai Disney Resort has announced that they will be reopening again on Friday, November 25th.

Here are some highlights from the official Shanghai Disney Resort site's We are pleased to announce that Shanghai Disneyland Toy Story Hotel will also resume operations, with reservation services available starting today for guest check-in from 15:00 onwards on November 25. The re-opening of Shanghai Disneyland and Toy Story Hotel, together with the recent re-opening of Disneytown, Wishing Star Park and Shanghai Disneyland Hotel will mark Shanghai Disney Resort's return to full operations. We will continue to operate with limited daily capacity and to implement enhanced health and safety measures. Select attractions, live entertainment, restaurants and retail locations may not be available or will operate at reduced capacity. Please check the resort’s official app for the most up-to-date information. For guests whose travel plans were impacted during the closure period, you may contact the original purchase channel with your enquiries or to request a refund or exchange. The Cast and Imagineers of Shanghai Disney Resort thank you for your patience and understanding and look forward to welcoming you back soon.

Shanghai Disney Resort closed on October 31st, just hours after announcing they would be operating with a reduced workforce

Shanghai Disney Resort continues its enhanced health and safety measures, in accordance with the latest government regulations and guidance.