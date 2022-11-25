Photos/Video: 2022 International Festival of the Holidays Kicks Off at EPCOT

‘Tis the Season, as the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays has returned for 2022. From new merchandise and food, to returning holiday favorites, there’s a lot to see and do this year, so let’s take a look!

Merchandise

We’ll begin with a look at this year’s Festival merchandise, which mostly includes your typical fair, such as a Spirit Jersey, MagicBand, pins and clothing.

As you can see, most of this year’s Festival of the Holidays merchandise has taken on a Frozen theme. The two main designs can be found across a multitude of products, from pins to ornaments, and even phone cases and Apple Watch bands.

There’s a Dooney and Burke bag featuring Olaf exclusively for the Festival of the Holidays.

An excellent, non-Frozen phone case is this one below, featuring gingerbread designs, even a gingerbread Spaceship Earth!

We see gingerbread and Frozen collide with this cute, and rather tiny mug, as well as the Apple Watch band.

These four holiday pins come with a Disney Gift Card that you must load at least $100 on to, so you could say it’s sort of a free pin?

Basin, who you can typically find at Disney Springs and Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, have set up shop with their own Holiday Market, featuring some specialty items.

Holiday Kitchens

Much in the vein of all other Festivals at EPCOT, the Festival of the Holidays features a wide variety of food kiosks, serving up delicious festive faire. Below you can see most of the kiosks and their accompanying menus, but for a complete list, check out the Foodie Guide to the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays.

Holiday Hearth Desserts is located inside the Odyssey Pavilion, along with Santa’s meet & greet. You can see more on that here.

We tried out the Slow-roasted Turkey, which was essentially a Thanksgiving meal. Pretty good portion for only $6!

One of the Holiday Kitchens can be found inside Morocco’s Tangerine Cafe.

All Joffrey’s kiosks throughout EPCOT are offering a seasonal Horchata Cold Brew, which was absolutely delicious.

Decorations and Entertainment

We’ll end our tour of the Festival of the Holidays with a look at the beautiful decorations and entertainment offerings.

In Norway, you can celebrate the season with laughter as a mischievous Barn Santa visits Sigrid, an unsuspecting Christmas storyteller.

Most of the Holiday Storytellers tales throughout World Showcase have been updated; the same stories, just new ways of telling them.

Watch Mischievous Magical Barn Santa | EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays:

Inside The American Adventure rotunda, three miniature models of the pavilion, the Lincoln Memorial and the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial can be found.

The Voices of Liberty are out in their Dickens’ Carolers costumes for the first time since 2019, plus the stanchions are gone from the rotunda.

Winnie the Pooh is wearing a cute Santa hat for the holidays.

Even more importantly, Figment is wearing his ugly Christmas sweater once again!

Stay tuned to Laughing Place for more from the first day of the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays!

