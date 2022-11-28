Photos: Themed Ziploc Bags Now Being Handed Out at the Jungle Cruise

After previously sponsoring Splash Mountain at Disneyland and Walt Disney World, Ziploc has now moved their sponsorship over to the Jungle Cruise, and new Ziploc bags are being handed out to guests to store their belongings.

Jungle Cruise guests at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World can now keep their belongings dry thanks to free Ziploc bags available in the queue for the attraction.

Ziploc had previously sponsored Splash Mountain and offered a different designed bag at that attraction

The humorous Jungle Navigation Co. Ltd. Safar Sack reads as follows: THE SURVIVAL SACK THAT DOES IT ALL NOW FEATURING THE EXCLUSIVE SKIPPER ZIPPER HOLDS EVERYTHING IMAGINABLE, IF YOU ONLY IMAGINE SMALL THINGS MOSTLY BACKSIDE-OF-WATER RESISTANT



As seen at the Magic Kingdom

Many of the theming items look very similar to what was featured at Splash Mountain, so it’s possible it was just moved over to the Jungle Cruise and touched up.