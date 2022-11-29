“Hey Disney” Voice Assistant Rolling Out at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort

More than a year after initially teasing its collaboration with Amazon and its Alexa assistant, “Hey Disney” has begun rolling out in select guest rooms at Walt Disney World's Polynesian Village Resort.

What’s Happening:

First announced in September 2021 Star Wars

Now, the Hey Disney service has begun rolling out to select guest rooms at the Polynesian Village Resort, with further expansion planned.

Announcing the news, the Resort released a video showing some of the capabilities of Hey Disney

Another video also shows Cast from Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort interacting with the assistant:

Guests of Disney Resort hotel will be able to learn helpful information about their vacation, or even request amenities using the assistant.

Additionally the device features more than 25 popular characters including: Mickey Mouse Olaf Rocket and Groot Princess Tiana And many more

Additionally, a version of Hey Disney will eventually be available for purchase via the Amazon Alexa Skills Store for supported Amazon Echo devices in the U.S.