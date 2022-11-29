Walt Disney World Railroad Spotted Testing at the Magic Kingdom

Just over a month ago, testing for the Walt Disney World Railroad started up again at the Magic Kingdom, and today we spotted the long-closed attraction making some test runs!

What’s Happening:

Today at the Magic Kingdom, we spotted the Walt Disney World Railroad making a test run through the Main Street U.S.A. Station.

As you can hear in the video below, the narration could also be heard testing.

The Walt Disney World Railroad has been closed since December 2018 due to construction on TRON Lightcycle / Run in Tomorrowland.

While we still don’t have a date for when we will be able to ride the train again, Disney began testing out the train on the new segments of track added to the Railroad late last year.

Cast Members have been training for the reopening of the WDW Railroad since July.

Over the past three years of downtime, Cast Members have performed repairs, maintenance and refurbishment of the Railroad.

One major change being made is that the formerly wood railroad ties are being replaced with composite ties.

Composite ties will greatly reduce the need for maintenance on the railroad in the future. Wooden railroad ties have a 3 to 5 year life span while the composite ones have an approximately 25 year life span.